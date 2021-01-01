Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Manchester

  • James Oconnell

    James Oconnell

    Manchester, UK

    Wanda Maximoff comic minimal marvel illustration james oconnell jamesp0p thumbprint skate scarlet witch maximoff wanda wandavision
    Run DMC colour and lines minimal james oconnell jamesp0p thumbprint illustration 80s hiphop music run dmc
    Burger and Fries illustration minimal jamesp0p james oconnell thumbprint eat clown menu burgers fries fast food mcdonalds
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nino Mamaladze

    Nino Mamaladze

    Manchester, UK

    lovebird geometric heart birdmark simple branding logo symbol mark
    Starflight heart negativespace star birdmark birds branding design logo symbol mark
    Little Birdy birdmark bird branding design logo symbol mark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Mathew Lucas ✌︎

    Mathew Lucas ✌︎

    Manchester

    Stay Home Stay Positive palette texture noise cactus woman girl illustration rough animator ipad procreate dog plants balcony covid clap animation gif
    Towpath Trawlers sports marathon jogging water outdoors countryside hills virus covid swans bird canal trees running doodle sketch procreate design illustration
    Key Workers 06 worker vegatables fruit grocery shop woker procreate ipad doodle sketch illustration design character design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jonny Delap

    Jonny Delap

    Manchester

    mango financial services logo trends orange services fintech finance typography identity visual identity design branding logo
    Logo Update–2021 visual brand icon monogram identity mark symbol design minimal branding logo
    Brand.it Logo purple trend name merch merchandise brand visual identity visual identity design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Stephen Hannon

    Stephen Hannon

    Manchester

    S — Exploration logo design geometric logo patterns letter exploration s letter s logo mark
    AER website webdesign uiux ui hotel design
    La Playa Carmel website webdesign uiux ui motion hotel design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alexandra Francis

    Alexandra Francis

    Manchester, United Kingdom

    King of the Underworld - Boba Fett graphic design poster design movie poster poster stars nerd gradient risograph baby yoda boba fett the mandalorian star wars typography texture illustration
    Lila Umbrella Academy illustraion charcterdesign frame by frame animation frame by frame netflix and chill lila umbrella academy netflix
    Tenet Movie character stairs reflection tenet sticker typogaphy type gradient texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lydia Hill

    Lydia Hill

    Sheffield, United Kingdom

    Paleo Art moose cave fire character design childrens book illustration cave woman caveman mammoth digital illustration illustrator archeology cave painting paleoart paleo editorial illustration illustration
    Jogging Illustration gymwear gym activewear active character design runner running jogging home workout workout tech illustration illustration editorial illustration
    Home Kettlebell Workout home workout workout activewear sctive gymwear kettlebell exercise gym equipment character design digital illustration illustration editorial illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Jordan⚡️Yates

    Jordan⚡️Yates

    Manchester, UK

    ⚔️THE LONE SOLDIER ⚔️ warrior soilder lonely lone vector design illustrator illustration
    🐝 BUSY BEE 🐝 bee busybee adventure design line illustrator vector illustration
    INNER DEMON illustrator space design demon vector illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rosie

    Rosie

    Leeds

    Newzip Brandguide brandguide airbnb experts local branding vector logo illustration identity design website ux brand ui
    Newzip Branding vector branding illustration logo identity design website ux brand ui
    All Hands (iPhone + MacBook Mockups) Nappy x MetaLab macbook iphone hand psd mockup free mockups
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rick Hyde

    Rick Hyde

    Manchester

    Informal, Forgotten and Hidden Economies vector underground informal economies illustration hoodie hidden economies forgotten economies flat graphics flat economy economics drugs druggy drug dealer drug deal dealer crime character design character black market
    Informal, Forgotten and Hidden Economies voluntary work unpaid care pram park mum mother mom informal economies illustration hidden economies forgotten economies flat graphics flat economy economics character design character care bench vector
    Social Economics of Climate Change wasteland social economics shopping trolley shopping illustration green economics global north economics forest fire environmental degradation economy economics deforestation consumerism consumer climate change character design character capitalist capitalism wildfire
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mark Moore

    Mark Moore

    Southport UK

    Run storyboard character female treadmill fitness health mustard runner run away run
    Girl without desk animation girl woman female purple stylized minimal character simple
    Girl at desk storyboard mac desk character design female illustration character vector simple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership

