Hire freelance creative directors in Manchester
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 531 freelance creative directors in Manchester available for hire
-
Benn Raistrick
Leeds
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
-
Phil Millward
Leeds
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Louis Saville
Leeds
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Sonia Karioka
Manchester, UK
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Jake Ivill
Manchester
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Nino Mamaladze
Manchester, UK
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
James Oconnell
Manchester, UK
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
David Perkins
Chorley, UK
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Jonny Delap
Manchester
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Mathew Lucas ✌︎
Manchester
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Jack Royle
Sheffield
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.