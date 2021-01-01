Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Belgrade

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Stevan Rodic

    Stevan Rodic

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Olive cosmetic food oil plant leaf nature green texture logo branch olive
    Sea turtle colors nature illustration animal turtle sea
    Pyramids geometric symbol shape black color illustration icon geometry logo pyramid
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Milos Djuric | djuksico

    Milos Djuric | djuksico

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Frozen Chicken typograpy typo vector bone cold drumstick chicken frozen frost ice flat illustration branding mark logotype design logo
    Squatch bigfoot apparel scarf smile squatch sasquatch vector monster illustration branding mark logotype design logo
    Deerish typography typo lettering parenting boy child deer animal illustration branding mark logotype design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Dimitrije Mikovic

    Dimitrije Mikovic

    Beograd

    Eagle Logo design simple animal symbol mark icon logo sky fly wings eagle
    Brandystra Distillery symbol mark icon logo monogram letters traditional spirit distillery istra brandy
    Panta Rei Astro portrait head symbol mark icon logo astrology rei panta spark star moon sun planets woman
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Milos Bojkovic

    Milos Bojkovic

    Belgrade, Serbia

    36 Days of Type 2021: 1–9 colorful retro custom type lettering number 7 number 9 number 4 number 3 letter logo font type design number design numbers alphabet geometric typography brand identity branding logo design logo
    36 Days of Type 2021: S–0 type letter logo letter z letter x letter w letter v letter s letters lettering alphabet custom type retro font design type design geometric typography brand identity branding logo design logo
    36 Days of Type 2021: J–R font design letter q custom type retro letter logo letter r letter o letter l letter m letter k alphabet letters lettering type design geometric typography brand identity branding logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sava Stoic

    Sava Stoic

    Belgrade

    Phylum code analysis machine learning code animal software bird identity branding mark symbol logo
    Blacksheep scribble sketch wool curly sheep cannabi cannabidiol cbd identity branding mark symbol logo
    Nabatik BrandBook location pin location motion graphics animation brandbook planting plant leaf negative space identity branding mark symbol logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nikola Obradovic Design

    Nikola Obradovic Design

    Belgrade, Serbia

    ONDSN | Stickers web head avatar face blue design logo illustration ondsn print design vector typography graphic design bold flat modern branding stickers nikola obradovic design
    Blast From The Past | #1 bird whale pencil adobe typography nikola obradovic design ondsn archives print design graphic design bold retro linear sticker patch branding illustration symbol logo vintage
    NXGN® | 2021 logo brand guide typography print design graphic design nextgen coffee ondsn nikola obradovic design gradient holographic holo minimalistic simple modern food and beverage packaging design visual identity brand design branding coffee
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Vukasin F.

    Vukasin F.

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Agrippa Layout v2 book poet poem dark typography webdesign layout web clean minimalist design ui
    Agrippa Poem - Layout exploration author poetry article book dark typography poem clean webdesign web layout minimalist design
    Mercantile Exchange Branding Exploration banking brand brand identity money platform trading platform trading bitcoin crypto fintech branding exchange layout clean minimalist design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Dragan Sukurma

    Dragan Sukurma

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Housing treasure map find map treasure building house gradient home flat illustration money cash housing
    Character concept thought bubble hair lines character simple flat gender comparison housing design illustration
    Retirement forms and documents finance pension illustration design isometric forms cash money saving coin hand calculator paper document retirement
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Stefan Tosic

    Stefan Tosic

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Aenitis Technologies - About Us ux design branding bazen agency about us landing page medical app medical design medicine logo medicine app branding design brand identity uiuxdesign uiux design uidesign ui design ui medical
    Aenitis beauty - Contact Page bazen agency medicine logo medicine app rebrand brand identity branding design medical design ux ui ux design uxdesign dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui design uidesign ui medical app landing page contact form contact page
    Aenitis Technologies landing page ui logo design medicine app dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ux design ux ui ui design uidesign bazen agency brand designer brand identity brand design brandidentity rebranding medical design medical app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ivana Sivac

    Ivana Sivac

    Belgrade

    Space Pixel Cat cat pixel cat space cat
    cactus tzar mascot king tzar cactus
    golden retriever pets animal paw retriever
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • bazen.

    bazen.

    Belgrade

    Design Tip - How to use people images bazen agency design psychology user interface avatar image avatar layout design images design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips graphic design ui
    Design Tip - The rule of thirds design agency uiux ui design ux design tips ui content design photography graphic design bazen agency layout exploration layout design layout design tip design principles rule of thirds
    Figma Tip - How to crop images figma shortcut shortcut design daily user experience user interface figma tutorial image layout crop image images figma tip figma bazen agency design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
    No specialties listed

