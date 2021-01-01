Hire freelance mobile designers in Valencia

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 100 freelance mobile designers in Valencia available for hire

  • Kevin van der Wijst

    Valencia

    En Temporada preview retro vegetables fruit stickers side project calendar illustration website teaser
    Team cursors figma cursors team studio website gusta
    Highwave – Enterprise UX specialists webflow mobility commerce transport logistics enterprise software enterprise ux ui ux enterprise website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Enisaurus

    Valencia, Spain

    Happy Birthday To Me editorial illustration fire cake skull motion graphics motion animation happy birthday editorial freelance vector character illustration
    Imposter Syndrome vector textures feelings editorial illustration characterdesign syndrome imposter illustrator editorial enisaurus freelance character illustration
    Ghosting editorial illustration characterdesign email macbook computer ghost ghosting editorial enisaurus freelance character illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Squid&Pig

    Valencia, Spain

    PROCESS | Culture Magazine KALINKA illustrator cover design cover design illustration animation gif chibi cute kawaii
    KAWAII BEAR | Culture Magazine KALINKA illustrator cartoon illustration icon sticker vector chibi stickers cute kawaii
    BALALAIKA | Culture Magazine KALINKA illustrator icon logo design illustration vector stickers cute kawaii
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jorge Andújar Guerrero

    Valencia, Spain

    Face Scanner Load Animation scan face health medical skin charge loader load animation
    Animation Pack event add reset password conversation message successful green rebound pop transition animation motion graphic motion design ui app
    Stars (animation) yellow stars fine result ux ui rebound animation 2d ranking rate motion motiongraphics animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Dennis Montes

    Valencia, Spain

    Cloud Levante Redesign – Contact Page cloud aws agency website design website ux ui contact form contact page redesign web design webdesign
    Add source of the streaming & choose size of the view – Courant chat streaming chat streaming ui ux interface interactions clean ui clean design
    Chat interactions – Courant clean design clean ui interactions interface ux ui chat streaming streaming chat
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Hermes Mazali

    Valencia

    Camarim Hair Trend barber logodesign typography logotype illustration brand vector logo design icon branding
    Casa Museo Eva Perón logodesign typography logotype illustration brand vector logo design icon branding
    Bowling Logo logotypedesign logotype brand vector logo design icon branding bowling pin bowling ball bowling
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Cristian Eres

    Valencia, Spain

    Tetsuo s Throne cyberpunk nft poster fantasy otomo tokyo building akira moebius city colorful sci-fi
    Woman colorful hair sci-fi woman
    Sandwalker sandwich nft wind character design planet sky animation character steampunk desert sand
    • Illustration
  • Anastasia Shulgina

    Valencia, Spain

    Copywriter's portfolio website elegant copywriting minimal user interface design web ux ui
    Farmers' Bazaar organic food food delivery food ecology commerce typography flat minimal user interface website design web ux ui
    Management & Consultancy services minimalism clean ui management consulting business typography flat user interface website design web ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rob Diaz

    Valencia, Spain

    Northern Crystals crypto nft cinema4d redshift 3d animation 3d motion graphics loop animation
    Light Years ∆way cyberpunk neon skull redshift3d redshift cinema4d nft motion graphics loop animation
    This is The Bern character after effects character animation motion graphics loop illustration character design flat design flat animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • María Fernández

    Valencia, Spain

    9- 36 days of type 36daysoftype illustration c4d modelling 3d illustration
    8-36 days of type 36daysoftype illustration c4d modelling 3d illustration
    7- 36 days of type 36daysoftype illustration c4d modelling 3d illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Balint Bogdan

    Valencia, Spain

    Anima Shop Concept design branding ux ui web website shop plant minimal layout clean
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

