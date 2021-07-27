Hire freelance illustrators in San Jose, CA

Viewing 11 out of 1,274 freelance illustrators in San Jose, CA available for hire

  • Arunas Kacinskas

    Arunas Kacinskas

    Worlwide

    Love is Rocknroll procreate design 2d portrait flat character people illustrator illustration
    New Illustration Folio Website website design website 2d portrait flat people portfolio folio website portrait illustrations portrait illustrator illustrator illustration
    Innterpol rocknroll rockstar illustrated portrait portrait art portrait painting procreate portrait people illustrator illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jordon Cheung

    Jordon Cheung

    San Francisco

    ⛰⛰⛰ bike health procreate bicycle gravel
    Welcome to London tea queens guard illustration vacation travel character design stickers london
    🍎 big apple apple new york
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jeremiah Shaw

    Jeremiah Shaw

    San Francisco

    The Cube & Sphere cube sphere minimal abstract motion design animation c4d 3d
    NFT 05 - Shakey Eyes warm tones poster motion design shakey wobbly eye animation illustration c4d 3d
    NFT 04 - Mastermind face texture mastermind origin art abstract motion graphics animation illustration c4d 3d
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Terran Washington

    Terran Washington

    San Francisco

    Marbles, anyone? cute play graphic design vector texture marbles illustration
    Some like it sweet. Some like it sour. lettering type fun cute texture design vector illustration food sour candy
    invenergy 2020 Impact Report branding graphic design lineart vector illustration annualreport
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gleb Kuznetsov✈

    Gleb Kuznetsov✈

    San Francisco, California

    Natural app launch scene 3d illustration silver minimal minimalism minimalistic simple simplicity identity branding babble interior curve wave still motion graphics graphic design white clean natural
    Loading visual logo branding design c4d 3d motion illustration animation shape round sphere light dark minimal dots particles sterring wheel loading
    Natural app introduction simple white mockup iphone ios illustration animation graphic design branding design c4d ux ui black dark gravity 3d icons introduction onboarding
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Slava Kornilov

    Slava Kornilov

    San Francisco

    Presence TV 3d cinema 4d video animation apple tv ui white fitness sport ios tv apple
    Camera publication social product store app editing editor video nba basketball sport iphone ios interface
    Video Reply look animation motion c4d cinema 4d fashion ui fonts text iphone ios interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Tim Middleton

    Tim Middleton

    Central California

    Blonde Roast coffee package design packagedesign packaging vectorart design illustration graphicdesign illustrator
    Scout Homedrinkers Association Crest vintage typography vector drawing branding design illustration graphicdesign
    2020 Highlights identity doodling lettering doodle drawing branding handlettering design illustration graphicdesign
    • Illustration
  • Olga Zalite

    Olga Zalite

    San Francisco, CA

    Valentine's Day flat cute illustration vector illustration vector valentines day card celebration dating amour relationship couple love valentines day valentines
    The Pouf procreateapp pouf ball fluffy cute characters illustration procreate art character design creature procreate
    Romeo + Juliet valentine day valentinesday valentines love flat art vector character design characters illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tony DeAngelo

    Tony DeAngelo

    San Jose, Ca

    Moncler sale collection online shop fashion design art direction typography women fashion modern web design visual design
    Manila Nav navigation menu journalism travel editorial minimal modern serif font pink typography web design navigation
    Manila editorial design travel journalism shapes web design graphic design clean minimal modern typography design philippines
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jess Aguilera

    Jess Aguilera

    Santa Clara, CA

    Theater of Grace logo grace theater theater of grace ministry crown theatre branding logotipo illustration logo symbol mark design
    Car dealership concept auto dealership car branding icon logotipo illustration logo symbol mark design
    The Landlord eyepiece gentlemen monocle branding icon logotipo illustration logo symbol mark design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jon Howell

    Jon Howell

    San Francisco, CA

    Snacks Newsletter Refresh email feather green news financial fintech update typography refresh newsletter robinhood snacks
    Pack Out ⛺🚐 print branding texture textured rugged rough tshirt van life van camp camping rustic layout shirt badge type typography
    The Brand Experience Masterclass freelance studio freelance design studio typography identity vibrant colorful rainbow animation gradient learn training course masterclass branding product design product brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design

