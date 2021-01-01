Hire freelance designers in San Jose, CA

Viewing 11 out of 1,274 freelance designers in San Jose, CA available for hire

  • Arunas Kacinskas

    Arunas Kacinskas

    Worlwide

    Innterpol rocknroll rockstar illustrated portrait portrait art portrait painting procreate portrait people illustrator illustration
    Killing with kindness idles rock star brushes procreate people illustrator illustration portrait rocknroll
    Serj Tankian flat colorful portrait illustrated procreate portrait illustrated portrat system of a down rockstar singer procreate portrait character people illustrator illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Roman Kamushken

    Roman Kamushken

    Sapphire St., Redwood City, CA 94062, USA

    Figma iOS Android UI kit. Mobile design system & dark templates design system templates material ui kit design ui app figma
    Figma iOS Android UI kit. Mobile design system & code templates graphic design android templates material ui kit design ui app figma
    Figma iOS Android UI kit. Mobile design system & checkout android templates material ui kit design ui app figma
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Slava Kornilov

    Slava Kornilov

    San Francisco

    Presence TV 3d cinema 4d video animation apple tv ui white fitness sport ios tv apple
    Camera publication social product store app editing editor video nba basketball sport iphone ios interface
    Video Reply look animation motion c4d cinema 4d fashion ui fonts text iphone ios interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jordon Cheung

    Jordon Cheung

    San Francisco

    🍎 big apple apple new york
    ✨✨✨ glasses character procreate
    🎷 procreate saxophone music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tony DeAngelo

    Tony DeAngelo

    San Jose, Ca

    Moncler sale collection online shop fashion design art direction typography women fashion modern web design visual design
    Manila Nav navigation menu journalism travel editorial minimal modern serif font pink typography web design navigation
    Manila editorial design travel journalism shapes web design graphic design clean minimal modern typography design philippines
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jeremiah Shaw

    Jeremiah Shaw

    San Francisco

    The Cube & Sphere cube sphere minimal abstract motion design animation c4d 3d
    NFT 05 - Shakey Eyes warm tones poster motion design shakey wobbly eye animation illustration c4d 3d
    NFT 04 - Mastermind face texture mastermind origin art abstract motion graphics animation illustration c4d 3d
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Gleb Kuznetsov✈

    Gleb Kuznetsov✈

    San Francisco, California

    Voice morphing interface - Natural calendar ecommerce shopping booking flight ordering food uiux voice interaction motion graphics branding design c4d ux 3d animation motion ui
    Day Planner iOS app drop school dayliui mockup 3d ux days white iphone ios animation motion ui planners sinple planner app voice nlp day planner
    Watch face design simplicity simple watchface loader os watchos watches clock app c4d ux illustration 3d ui motion animation clockwork product clocks watch clock
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Andrew Baygulov

    Andrew Baygulov

    San Francisco, CA

    Maurice editorial photography animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    Revølve Case Studies logo branding casestudy webpage webdesign website web
    Mjøsa splashpage animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • UI8

    UI8

    San Francisco, CA

    3D character – Mitom redshift c4d ui8 business macbook hair ui design 3d illustration illustration animated animation 3d icon icon computer man boy cute color 3d character 3d
    Ether - Crypto 3D Icon Set ui8 gif animation bitcoin btc finance crypto 3d
    Node – Crypto NFT iOS UI Kit wallet ios app c4d render 3d illustration 3d animation exchange crypto nft ios mobile app mobile ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Gabe Becker

    Gabe Becker

    San Francisco, CA

    Ecommerce Carousel Concept product page web tshirt clothing fashion website branding landing page cart card carousel ecommerce sketch
    The Crew Ecommerce Site typogaphy website minimal shop web landing page product design cart ecommerce clothing fashion webdesign ui ux sketch
    Eco Eyeglasses mobile signup product design checkout style iphone minimal ios ecommerce cart ui ux yellow fashion eyeglasses sketch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jess Aguilera

    Jess Aguilera

    Santa Clara, CA

    Theater of Grace logo grace theater theater of grace ministry crown theatre branding logotipo illustration logo symbol mark design
    Car dealership concept auto dealership car branding icon logotipo illustration logo symbol mark design
    The Landlord eyepiece gentlemen monocle branding icon logotipo illustration logo symbol mark design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

