Hire freelance illustrators in Salt Lake City, UT

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 227 freelance illustrators in Salt Lake City, UT available for hire

  • Quintin Lodge

    Quintin Lodge

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Luna by Datastax minimal clean branding website webapp tech cassandra dashboard web layout app ux ui design
    Still working on the Non-Linear Website...😅 website web ux ui layout typography animation design
    nFlux Homepage marketing branding artificial intelligence design layout typography ai technology tech animation webflow ux website web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Eric Pavik

    Eric Pavik

    Salt Lake City, UT

    1. Spin sumbuck vinyl songs music texture girl woman song
    2. Can I Believe You vinyl music song people texture woman man fleet foxes
    3. Loner song music vinyl whistle dead loner boy texture
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Chase Estes

    Chase Estes

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Pattern Stickers invisible all seeing eye pencil nerd cube ecommerce pattern smiley face logo 8ball stickers
    Pattern Pattern Pattern marketplace blue logo monospace lettering tech wordmark ecommerce pattern
    Undisclosed Project identity branding supplies materials architecture marketplace wordmark logo a letter a unfinished building construction
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Reform Collective

    Reform Collective

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    Source7 Site is Live! insurance insurtech industrial web design website icon animation art direction logotype typography logo branding
    Brainbase Marketing Site Now Live brand identity ux ui website marketing site
    Flow Finance Landing Page data finance dashboad ui dark website landing page
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Andy Nelson

    Andy Nelson

    Salt Lake City

    Open your Mind illustration procreate texture rays skull mushroom badge yellow green typogaphy open mind psychedelic
    Mystic Cowboy typography staff stars spotify procreate texture pen tool illustration rays lantern cloak homie album cover beard cowboy
    Heaty's Hot Sauce personal project tongue freckles steam typeface 70s script cartoon label packaging hot sauce flame badge mid century vintage illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Eric Hoffman

    Eric Hoffman

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    Flow Finance Landing Page data finance dashboad ui dark website landing page
    Route.com Website Is Now Live webpage app iphone ux ui marketing site animation website
    Hylyte Water iOS App application illustration mobile web app design 3d iphone interface ux ui ios app
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nainoa Shizuru

    Nainoa Shizuru

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    GlobeKit - Responsive Menus menu responsive mobile website webgl web design ux ui transition minimal layout interface interactive globe design clean animation
    GlobeKit - Mobile Globe Detail View tooltip mobile website webgl web design ux ui transition minimal layout interface interactive globe design clean animation
    GlobeKit Website Refresh - FAQs Transition faq website webgl web design ux ui transition minimal layout interface interactive globe design clean animation
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dave Keller

    Dave Keller

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Plankton Hoagie underbelly hoagie ocean sea mockup t-shirt design t-shirt shirt apparel graphics apparel design apparel
    Wooden Monstro mascot logo whale shaper router cutout cnc wooden woodworking wood underbelly monstro
    Netflix Compass underbelly compass hawkins app film production binge tv television movies gantt chart gantt application netflix ui ux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Underbelly

    Underbelly

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    Start your project
    Facebook Ads COVID Stickers stickerspub branding covid ads design stickers ads illustration
    Underbelly Core Values type underbelly typography
    No specialties listed
  • Jerron Ames

    Jerron Ames

    SLC Utah

    VR Posters runners national parks scenery medal logo poster marathon
    ClarkLane Historic District horse emblem trees vintage street logo historic
    NC Local Beer shirt graphic logo bottle cap north carolina bottle beer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Joseph Young

    Joseph Young

    SLC, Ut

    Church Series Artwork first peter peter series vector logo typography church design church
    QIRI background check branding type logo
    Ember House Final bee icon branding illustration print logo design typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.