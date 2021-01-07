Hire freelance designers in Provo, UT

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 219 freelance designers in Provo, UT available for hire

  • Jorrien Peterson

    Jorrien Peterson

    Heber, UT

    Palm & Pine sticker line art monoline badge coast shore lake alpine desert mountain forest tropical ocean pine tree palm
    Wonderland canyon waterall wonderland badge artists point lower falls national park yellowstone
    Friday Fells No. 19 peak badge sun mountain geometric minimal simple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Matthew Harvey

    Matthew Harvey

    Saratoga Springs, Utah

    RIVER VIEW RANCH - OFFICIAL LOGO landscape wedding utah ogden events ranch
    TEE BOX - OFFICIAL LOGO branding design logo 2021 branding golf ball
    GRAYBURNE - OFFICIAL LOGO sports branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Quintin Lodge

    Quintin Lodge

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Luna by Datastax minimal clean branding website webapp tech cassandra dashboard web layout app ux ui design
    Still working on the Non-Linear Website...😅 website web ux ui layout typography animation design
    nFlux Homepage marketing branding artificial intelligence design layout typography ai technology tech animation webflow ux website web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Adam Johnson

    Adam Johnson

    Provo, UT

    BYU websites icons cougar dinosaur website icons
    Read Keychain mustache lips women men read books keychain
    Lakeview Lions probono lion tshirt
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Eric Hoffman

    Eric Hoffman

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    Flow Finance Landing Page data finance dashboad ui dark website landing page
    Route.com Website Is Now Live webpage app iphone ux ui marketing site animation website
    Hylyte Water iOS App application illustration mobile web app design 3d iphone interface ux ui ios app
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nainoa Shizuru

    Nainoa Shizuru

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    GlobeKit - Responsive Menus menu responsive mobile website webgl web design ux ui transition minimal layout interface interactive globe design clean animation
    GlobeKit - Mobile Globe Detail View tooltip mobile website webgl web design ux ui transition minimal layout interface interactive globe design clean animation
    GlobeKit Website Refresh - FAQs Transition faq website webgl web design ux ui transition minimal layout interface interactive globe design clean animation
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Reform Collective

    Reform Collective

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    Source7 Site is Live! insurance insurtech industrial web design website icon animation art direction logotype typography logo branding
    Brainbase Marketing Site Now Live brand identity ux ui website marketing site
    Flow Finance Landing Page data finance dashboad ui dark website landing page
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Chase Estes

    Chase Estes

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Pattern Stickers invisible all seeing eye pencil nerd cube ecommerce pattern smiley face logo 8ball stickers
    Pattern Pattern Pattern marketplace blue logo monospace lettering tech wordmark ecommerce pattern
    Undisclosed Project identity branding supplies materials architecture marketplace wordmark logo a letter a unfinished building construction
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Eric Pavik

    Eric Pavik

    Salt Lake City, UT

    1. Spin sumbuck vinyl songs music texture girl woman song
    2. Can I Believe You vinyl music song people texture woman man fleet foxes
    3. Loner song music vinyl whistle dead loner boy texture
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jerron Ames

    Jerron Ames

    SLC Utah

    VR Posters runners national parks scenery medal logo poster marathon
    ClarkLane Historic District horse emblem trees vintage street logo historic
    NC Local Beer shirt graphic logo bottle cap north carolina bottle beer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Oz Tsori

    Oz Tsori

    Logo Designer

    Ampersands ui typography ux illustration vector illustrator minimal design branding logo ampersand
    Nike 2 typography minimal illustrator design branding logo
    Nike 1 minimal design logo typography ty branding nike
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.