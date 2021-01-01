Hire freelance illustrators in Nairobi

Viewing 11 out of 260 freelance illustrators in Nairobi available for hire

  • David Ndirangu

    David Ndirangu

    Nairobi , Kenya

    3D Donuts donuts food design illustration 3d nairobi africa kenya
    Parachichi branding gif animation icon africa kenya nairobi design illustration 3d
    Melon Head design icon vector 3d illustration nairobi kenya africa
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Isaac Muraya

    Isaac Muraya

    Nairobi

    Period Tracking App Project calendar app calendar ui social media design interfacedesign period tracker women uiux minimal mobile app design mobile ui app interface design interface colors adobe design ui
    Events Mobile App events app product design adobexd interface cards ui mobile design mobile app uiux adobe clean ui colors
    BSE Stock Market App UI cards interface ui ux product design ios android application ui uiux finance app design stock exchange stock market application design app
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Victor Kiprop

    Victor Kiprop

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Floating Hills grain texture trees forest wild abstract nature illustration landscape illustration lake hills floating
    Peculiar Views III grain texture escarpment countryside strange night horizon urban illustration landscape view peculiar photoshop
    Messington Emoji in the Valley cuddly emoji smiley face cute art autumn abstract texture grain texture landscape illustration nature landscape characterdesign illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Halfwave Studios

    Halfwave Studios

    Nairobi,Kenya

    BETKING 3D LOGO CONCEPT minimal website adobe branding sports animation vector illustration product illustrator typography
    AMONG US CHARACTER among us
    SOLUTION TEAM GRUNGE LETTERING typography grunge lettering design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Amisi Kevin

    Amisi Kevin

    Nairobi

    Tatua Dada Campaign branding inspiration woman illustration portfolio poster design potrait illustration landing page minimalist material design logo marketing
    Hibra identity ui ux branding minimalist landing page inspiration logo illustration material design marketing
    Nyali Cinemax Hero app design films inspiration minimalist landing page vector illustration ui ux branding marketing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Stella Wanja

    Stella Wanja

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Beauty Blossom Organics creative beauty logo organicskincare logo designer graphic designer graphic design brand identity brand logos logo typography design adobe branding logo design logo challenge flat illustration illustrator vector
    Cirilla's Kitchen logo restaurant logo graphic designer logotype typography logos logo inspiration logo designer graphic design brand identity design logo minimal daily logo challenge branding logo design flat logo challenge illustration illustrator vector
    Oven + Cane logo vector logo logo sketch logo designer logodesign illustration illustrator dailylogochallenge design logo inspiration cartoon logo brand branding logotype flat minimal adobe graphic graphic designer identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • WebAppCode

    WebAppCode

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Swive Live design ui ux landingpage landing website swive
    Online learning app design uxdesign ui app design learn learning platform learning app
    Logo With an Image of Instagram Client instagram post instagram kenya design web icon typography branding logo designer logos logo design logodesign illustration logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Grace Awaka

    Grace Awaka

    Kiambu, Kenya

    URBAN blendercycles blender3dart 3d modeling 3d artist 3d art blender3d blender illustration 3d
    blender one-month challenge day 4 blender3d 3d blender illustration
    Blender one month challenge day 3 blender3d blender 3d illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • CollinsKreation

    CollinsKreation

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Product Page web website ui ux design app
    Headset UI design illustration type typography branding app design web website ux ui
    Simple Interior landing page minimal branding vector illustrator web website ux ui design app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Stephanie Nyairo

    Stephanie Nyairo

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Finally at 4 vector giraffes giraffe typography illustration design
    3 typogaphy numbers giraffe vector illustration design
    Gawa - Logo Concept brand logo design food non-profit identity design branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nicholas Ochwada

    Nicholas Ochwada

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Innodawa Ltd Logo pharmaceutical medicine logo identity nairobi kenya logo design logo
    Niko Creative Monogram graphic design africa branding kenya logo logo design
    Niko Creative Logo africa graphic design branding kenya logo logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

