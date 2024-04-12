Hire freelance creative directors in Nairobi

Viewing 11 out of 260 freelance creative directors in Nairobi available for hire

  • Isaac Muraya

    Isaac Muraya

    Nairobi

    Period Tracking App Project calendar app calendar ui social media design interfacedesign period tracker women uiux minimal mobile app design mobile ui app interface design interface colors adobe design ui
    Events Mobile App events app product design adobexd interface cards ui mobile design mobile app uiux adobe clean ui colors
    BSE Stock Market App UI cards interface ui ux product design ios android application ui uiux finance app design stock exchange stock market application design app
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Halfwave Studios

    Halfwave Studios

    Nairobi,Kenya

    BETKING 3D LOGO CONCEPT minimal website adobe branding sports animation vector illustration product illustrator typography
    AMONG US CHARACTER among us
    SOLUTION TEAM GRUNGE LETTERING typography grunge lettering design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Ndirangu

    David Ndirangu

    Nairobi , Kenya

    3D Donuts donuts food design illustration 3d nairobi africa kenya
    Parachichi branding gif animation icon africa kenya nairobi design illustration 3d
    Melon Head design icon vector 3d illustration nairobi kenya africa
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nicholas Ochwada

    Nicholas Ochwada

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Innodawa Ltd Logo pharmaceutical medicine logo identity nairobi kenya logo design logo
    Niko Creative Monogram graphic design africa branding kenya logo logo design
    Niko Creative Logo africa graphic design branding kenya logo logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Victor Shiwani

    Victor Shiwani

    Nairobi

    NTL Parcel - Rider App clean user experience user interaction android ios design app simplicity ux ui
    Lipa Later Responsive Dashboard android ios web user interaction user experience design app simplicity ux ui
    Spektra Mobile App usability android ios user interaction user experience design app simplicity ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Onekreative Design Studio

    Onekreative Design Studio

    Nairobi,Kenya

    God Bless The Hustle Poster design art typographic poster typography design typematters designer vector fun minimal stayhome creative designstudio typography design
    It's Throwback Thursday! stayhome designer designinspiration animated gif fun vector animation illustration aftereffects typography creative designstudio design
    Nike SB Stefan Janoski nikesb nike shoes stefanjanoski minimal animation animated gif aftereffects fun stayhome creative typography designstudio design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • phareze

    phareze

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Dark Knight ♟️♟️♟️ logo branding ui graphic design 3d
    Dark Night ♟️♟️ logo 3d illustration ui branding graphic design
    come lets see my work branding websites website design website concept webdevelopment webdesigner webdesign web developer web design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • George Usiri

    George Usiri

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Ai Product VUI productdesign nairobi interaction voice interactiondesign ai kenya
    Kenya airways logo reveal exploration typography design illustration branding logo kenya airways kenya
    Projexion mark agency branding dribble logo vector design typography kenya
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • George Sidney Ralak

    George Sidney Ralak

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Bloggin app interaction uxresearch uid
    Blogging App uxresearch ux designer ui mobile ui
    D2 uidesign ui ux minimal landing page design sketch
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Allan Mugoh

    Allan Mugoh

    Nairobi Kenya

    Alba dairy logo W.I.P art direction concept illustrator icon branding design logo
    Techmark logo design logoinspirations graphic design nairobi illustrator icon signage branding print design logo
    Enzi BubbleBillboard mockup art direction branding design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Victor Kiprop

    Victor Kiprop

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Floating Hills grain texture trees forest wild abstract nature illustration landscape illustration lake hills floating
    Peculiar Views III grain texture escarpment countryside strange night horizon urban illustration landscape view peculiar photoshop
    Messington Emoji in the Valley cuddly emoji smiley face cute art autumn abstract texture grain texture landscape illustration nature landscape characterdesign illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design

