Hire freelance illustrators in Charlotte, NC

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Sara Wasserboehr

    Sara Wasserboehr

    Charlotte, NC

    Serenity Soaks Logo Design typography branding logo drawing vector design illustration
    Illustrations for LAUNCH CHA adobe illustrator textures nonprofit pro bono charity illustrator vector textured drawing design illustration
    Ginger Bread Man Bakery typography illustration vector branding mascot cute baking bakery cookie gingerbread man gingerbread design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mel Shields

    Mel Shields

    Charlotte, NC

    The sleepme homepage gradient soft branding landing page sleep marketing page homepage home web design website web
    Dreamy bedroom room dreaming stars night bedroom branding flat illustration
    Counting sheep night stars sleep dreaming clouds sheep branding flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Zach Shuta

    Zach Shuta

    Charlotte, NC

    BOOMBOX mascot character mascot
    Red Truck Fly Fishing Co. truck logo design illustration
    SLIME
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Travis Brown

    Travis Brown

    Charlotte, NC

    Freelance Website Concept pattern transition motion animation layout clean whitespace grid branding ui web typography minimal design
    Brand Design studio illustration logo design modern flat web visual design identity typography layout grid branding minimal brand
    Vote for Skookum! visual design website smooth animation agency awwwards illustration branding web typography colorful clean minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jacob Mead

    Jacob Mead

    Charlotte, NC

    Prototype Lesson web app ux ui graphic design prototype figma vector animation icon icons design branding
    Viking Icons symbols icon pack iconset icon runes viking figma iconography icon design icon set icons
    J Neon Glass Effect icon trendy design branding halo lab glass effect trend logotype sign neon figma
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andrew Pons

    Andrew Pons

    Charlotte, NC

    Fastly Games rainbow colorful vintage retro typography games olympics branding logo
    Wormhole illustration illustrator concept scifi wormhole space animation motion graphics 3d
    Asapora noodles figma identity typography logo restaurant food italian branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Stephen Philpott

    Stephen Philpott

    Charlotte, NC

    Rhino Patch thick lines draplin kabel patch badge
    Bouncy House retro party flyer party
    Jon Gs Logo Option 1 barbecue bbq script branding lockup type typography lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Christain Billings

    Christain Billings

    Charlotte, NC

    Drop Big Sur App Icon big sur app colors hex mac drop water icon shiny picker palette swatches rgb
    Drop Simple Website website rgb swatches picker palette mac icon hex colors app
    Smart Fan fan graph smart home home ios ui iphone app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Matt Benson

    Matt Benson

    Charlotte, NC

    Some Spicy Ladies Hot Peppers typography pickles hooman doggo hot peppers branding illustration illustrator logo vector
    Kiawah Island Wreckreation tshirt kiawah vacation deer alligator golf typography illustrator logo vector
    Fuit Ilium minotaur branding matchbook house of leaves poster illustration typography illustrator vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lindsey Morgan

    Lindsey Morgan

    Charlotte, NC

    SUSTAINABLE FASHION WEBSITE fashion ecommerce fashion website sustainability ethical brand sustainable fashion homepage minimal squarespace fashion design diversity ui user interface
    Black Lives Matter | Free Design Pledge blacklivesmatter black lives matter marketing modern branding user experience logo identity shopify website brand diversity
    Sustainable Fashion Website | Landing Page dailyui003 dailyui web design website fashion brand sustainability fashion conscious sustainable user experience ui brand user interface
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Reagan Martin

    Reagan Martin

    Charlotte

    July 4th Animation - Crafted patriotic flags stripes celebration fireworks stars watermelon popsicle independence july fourth fourth of july blue white red motion graphics branding graphic design animation
    8-Bit Fireworks - Okuma manufacturing machine animation american flag america independence day july 4th fourth of july explosion fireworks 8-bit typography gif branding vector design
    Create Your Own Adventure | Part 2 web ux illustrator design topographic texture maps green neon camping animation ui email design series adventure explore email concept
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

