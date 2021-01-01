Hire freelance creative directors in Charlotte, NC

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 161 freelance creative directors in Charlotte, NC available for hire

  • Stephen Philpott

    Charlotte, NC

    Rhino Patch thick lines draplin kabel patch badge
    Bouncy House retro party flyer party
    Jon Gs Logo Option 1 barbecue bbq script branding lockup type typography lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Andrew Pons

    Charlotte, NC

    Fastly Games rainbow colorful vintage retro typography games olympics branding logo
    Wormhole illustration illustrator concept scifi wormhole space animation motion graphics 3d
    Asapora noodles figma identity typography logo restaurant food italian branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Eric Parks

    Charlotte, NC

    Alex Bowman Ally NASCAR Scheme Alternate livery car racecar racing nascar ally
    ACE No.3 NASCAR Xfinity Paint Scheme Concept car automotive wrap nascar paint scheme livery race car racecar racing
    STIHL NASCAR Truck Paint Concept chainsaw automotive car paint job livery truck racing car stihl racing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Austin Light

    Charlotte

    More Sonic Mickeys sega video games mickey mouse mickey sonic the hedgehog sonic
    The Boxer boxing classic art boxer
    He's a mean one mr grinch christmas holidays grinch
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Linnea S

    Charlotte, NC

    Outdoor Activities Icon Set biking tennis fishing golf boating hiking discover swimming shooting paddleboarding canoe kayaking horse outdoor website icons icon set
    Oysters lemon seafood shellfish food icon design icon oysters
    DesignAlign Logo logo design logo star design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andy Smith

    Charlotte, NC

    Carolina Clash Badge illustration letters lockup logo frisbee branding typography patch crest badge disc golf
    Another Round. Another State. mountain sun character illustration disc spin disc golf another round charlotte denver
    Moonshine X Justice charlotte vector design another round stamped disc golf disc justice mooshine lockup type letters illustration badge
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alan Knight

    Charlotte NC

    Mr. Blessed Hands business card design illustration client work art direction logo design
    Elev8 Cannabis Grand Opening 2020 grandopening art direction branding postcard design poster art design
    ICG Home Loan Company typography identity simplicity shapes client work design branding art direction vector illustration event design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Mel Shields

    Charlotte, NC

    The sleepme homepage gradient soft branding landing page sleep marketing page homepage home web design website web
    Dreamy bedroom room dreaming stars night bedroom branding flat illustration
    Counting sheep night stars sleep dreaming clouds sheep branding flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Will Wyss

    Charlotte, NC

    Unused Wolverine wolverine illustration logo
    The North Pole Ice Man illustration football illini illinois
    2021 UMass National Championship Logo championship college hockey
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sara Wasserboehr

    Charlotte, NC

    Serenity Soaks Logo Design typography branding logo drawing vector design illustration
    Illustrations for LAUNCH CHA adobe illustrator textures nonprofit pro bono charity illustrator vector textured drawing design illustration
    Ginger Bread Man Bakery typography illustration vector branding mascot cute baking bakery cookie gingerbread man gingerbread design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Zach Shuta

    Charlotte, NC

    BOOMBOX mascot character mascot
    Red Truck Fly Fishing Co. truck logo design illustration
    SLIME
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design

