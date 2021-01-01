Hire freelance illustrators in Bogotá

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 209 freelance illustrators in Bogotá available for hire

  • JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

    JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

    Colombian based in Rusia

    METAL - YOGA yoga heavy metlal metalhead jhonny núñez ilustración illustration
    METAL-YOGA gato cat metalhead yoga heavy metal jhonny núñez ilustración illustration
    Drawn To: Juneteenth drawn to cartoon network jhonny núñez ilustración illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Miguel Ángel Avila

    Miguel Ángel Avila

    Bogotá

    May the 4th be with you helmet moss bronze 3d starwars octane cinema4d cinema darthvader vader
    Children's day - Rappi icons home modal app rappiapp icondesign icon rappi
    Icons Children's day - Rappi gorappi icon icons children app ecommerce express pharmacy restaurant drawing drawn rappi
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Rene Agudelo

    Rene Agudelo

    Bogotá D.C. Colombia

    Productivity benchmarks report Hubstaff 2x team landing layout colombia illustration ux ui 2020 design time tracking monitoring remote digital report productivity hubstaff
    Hubstaff Blog re design composition remote layout landing blog web ux hubstaff ui illustration branding design
    Q&A Rene Agudelo remote work uidesign app ux hubstaff colombia branding illustration remote logo bogota design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Michelle Smiling

    Michelle Smiling

    Bogotá, Colombia

    Linggo App Design icon app cute character flat illustrator color design vector illustration
    Linggo App typography app flat color vector design illustration character mascot character mascot design logo cute blue octopus mascot
    ITIO Web Design vintage ipad mobile web we design illustrator color design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Leuro Studio

    Leuro Studio

    Bogota - Colombia.

    Waves Pack Design header homepage home uiux ui ux wave dark minimal landing design landing page landingpage landing product pack webdesign website web web app web design web ui
    Liquid Gradients Web Design pack 3d gradient ux ui uxui header design website design webdesign web design website header uidesign ux web
    Home Page Retail Pack pack design pack product webdesign landingpage poppins minimal website design ui ux web design web landing home page shapes
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sandra Leal

    Sandra Leal

    Bogotá D.C. Colombia

    Lingerie 2 lingerie black blue beauty adobe illustrator flat vector fashion women fashion illustration
    Women And Horses patterns white orange fashion illustration fashion lips blue women horses
    Women Red Coat lips red lips sunglasses fashion women flat black coat red fashion illustration
    • Illustration
  • Juan Manuel Sánchez Franco

    Juan Manuel Sánchez Franco

    Bogotá, Colombia

    fast vs slow dribble fantasy design character affinityphoto pencildog digital illustration illustration affinity affinitydesigner character design
    Skater rabbit bunny rabbit skater vector pencildog illustration affinity affinityphoto digital illustration character affinitydesigner character design
    gaming ducks dribble friendship affinitydesigner gaming digital illustration ducks character pencildog affinityphoto illustration affinity character design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kike Pulido

    Kike Pulido

    Bogotá, Colombia

    Torch illustration character animation after effects gif cel fame by frame cel animation motion graphics animation 2d
    The beauty in music coding interactive design illustration motion graphics animation 2d
    Interactive Illustration coding interactive flat illustration design illustration motion graphics animation 2d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Paula Mendez

    Paula Mendez

    Bogota, Colombia

    Pachamama - Mother Earth colorful vector illustration earth nature pachamama mother earth
    World Food Day bowl food colorful vector illustration
    Cruelty free and vegan colorful vector illustration cruelty free vegan bunny
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Luis Miguel Maldonado Redondo

    Luis Miguel Maldonado Redondo

    Bogotá, D.C - Colombia

    Star Wars day 2021 maythe4thbewithyou keys mask lightsaber starwars illustration object 3d c4d blender design solosalsero
    36daysoftype 2021 letter v o n k f shape poster icon c4d branding logo blender design solosalsero
    3D Business Icons c4d megaphone cloud lightbulb coins safe gears target design 3d object icon blender solosalsero
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Juan Fer ☄️

    Juan Fer ☄️

    Bogotá, Colombia

    Retorna © Cash Transfer Mobile App iphone x ios gif web transfers mobile bank product detail product design website banking finance bank animation interface design app ux ui
    Retorna © Cash Transfer Mobile App cash mobile app transfer transfer website banking finance bank design app ux ui
    Finance white label design system. design system component library components styleguide web interaction banking finance bank flat minimal animation interface design app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.