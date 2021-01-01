Hire freelance designers in Yekaterinburg

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Agor2012

    Agor2012

    Ekaterinburg

    3d spaceman and moon exploration universe crater planet space spacesuit blender moon astronaut motion graphics animation spaceman 3d animation 3d model
    Sea Captain at the helm with blue ocean waves after effects nautical ocean waves seascape seaman sailor maritime marine captain sea cartoon motion graphics 2d animation
    Team of scientists starts reactor in the control room teamwork nuclear physics antimatter experimental experiment control panel lab laboratory physics machine steampunk nuclear reactor teams scientists science and technology science
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alexander Ustinov

    Alexander Ustinov

    Ekaterinburg, Russia

    Old Tweetbot icon tribute madewithsketch sketchapp apple os x icons mac icon 💎 app
    World Clock Pro Mobile animated icon clock time icons iphone ios icon app
    World Clock Pro Mobile – Update 1.5 apple editors choise app of the day dark mode dark black design 💎 converter time appstore iphone ios app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Denis Zagidullin

    Denis Zagidullin

    Yekaterinburg, Russia

    Darts calculator – mobile app ux design minimal typography graphic design ui
    NXS group - fragments of work art website web app graphic design ui ux typography minimal design
    Macurtin - mobile version website flat app graphic design web ux ui typography minimal design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Yury Poletaev

    Yury Poletaev

    Russian Federation, Ekaterinburg

    Shine logotype print design hand lettering type calligraphy branding calligraphy and lettering artist design typography lettering
    #наудалёнке custom lettering ligatures vector calligraphy and lettering artist type hand lettering branding typography lettering
    D.R.A.F.T. logo calligraphy and lettering artist print design type branding logo design typography vector lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Petr Petryaev

    Petr Petryaev

    Russia, Yekaterinburg

    Medicine Company web site light web user ux pure design interface ui
    Bose Store Concept headphones bose ux pure clean design interface app ui
    Navigation App gps navigation user clean design interface app ui
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • ⚜ Andrew Lomakov ⚜

    ⚜ Andrew Lomakov ⚜

    Yekaterinburg

    FATE. Logo for eSports team Warface. warface sportartist digitalart graphicdesign khl nba football sports sportsart sportdesign andrew lomakov esport mascot logo mascot branding fate logotype logo illustration design
    GSPD - CHROME TEXT LOGOTYPE chrome extension logotype illustration logo design chrome type chrometype chrome text chromecast chrome gspd text gspd
    Cyclops Mascot Logo cyclops esports vector mascot logo mascot logotype logo illustration design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Marina

    Marina

    Ekaterinburg

    Tamagotchi II 🦑 illustration game app design characters character app animal abstract
    Tamagotchi I 🦑 random abstract animal characters character game design app illustration
    Squares & Schemes Free Icons II figma ui iconset icons icon free download black
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • brushin.art

    brushin.art

    Yekaterinburg

    Drunken shop character animation 2d character mobile design artwork illustration game art vector illustration digitalart characterdesign
    Grown-up life digital painting design mobile design rendering animation game art character artwork illustration digitalart characterdesign
    Sleepy illustration game art character mobile design illustraion vector illustration mascot design vector digitalart characterdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Liliya Zagidullina

    Liliya Zagidullina

    Yekaterinburg, Russia

    The concept for Cloud Data Management Service website webdesign data management concept animation 3d data cloud
    Pop the bubbles uidesign web bubbles design ui animation
    What smell would you choose? ui selector smell animation heart design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Slava Novgorodtsev

    Slava Novgorodtsev

    Russia,Yekaterinburg

    New Year Pack icon set christmas pack new year pack
    Mail concept for foldable phones foldable samsung mailbox concept app
    Flight selection web ui app airport
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Olesya Bulanova

    Olesya Bulanova

    Yekaterinburg, Russia

    Tickets App calendar map tickets search form login profile iphonex ios app ui ux
    Sport Event App card profile event fitness sport search massage iphonex ios app
    Coffe App coffee machines app order shop card basket profile search nespresso ecommerce cart cup coffee
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

