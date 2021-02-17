Hire freelance designers in Quito

Viewing 11 out of 37 freelance designers in Quito available for hire

  • Luis Chourio

    Luis Chourio

    Quito, Ecuador

    Booking system for medical personnel app design ux interface ui administrator staff time doctor calendar booking system managment health
    Fybeca Pharmacy redesign medicines webdesig health ux ecommerce web medical pharmacy redesign ui
    Online Education Illustration onboarding vector ui character learning app online flat app education illustration illustrator
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Esteban Moya Viteri

    Esteban Moya Viteri

    Quito, Ecuador

    Darth Vader darthvader chirisart star wars skull flowers illustration design concept design wacom bamboo vector illustration adobe illustrator
    Star Wars; Fan Art darth maul starwars flowers illustration nature design concept design wacom bamboo vector illustration chiris adobe illustrator
    In Memory inmemory pet flowers illustration nature design concept design wacom bamboo vector illustration chiris adobe illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Bryan Guerrero

    Bryan Guerrero

    Quito, Ecuador

    DKE Academy web education brand ux ui
    Aqui Por Ti UNICEF unicef logo animation animation campaign design idenity brand logo branding
    Seractiva idenity design logo branding brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Coco Vega

    Coco Vega

    Quito, Ecuador

    iPhone 12 icons free variants figma stickers icons icon
    Card reveal interaction reveal card wedding webflow
    Schedule section wedding website wedding webflow
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Martin Moncayo

    Martin Moncayo

    Quito, Ecuador

    OliveOil branding Can packaging oliveoil color typography logo brand identity colorpalette branding design
    Açaí Berry Sorbet - Packaging Design photoshop typography logo icecream brand mockup graphic design packaging brand identity colorpalette branding design
    Packaging design for Açaí brand colorpalette typography brand identity design icecream mockup graphic design branding logo packaging 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Nicolás Díaz

    Nicolás Díaz

    Quito, Ecuador

    Virgilio - Visual Art appdesign app app design web ui ux design web deisgn ui deisgn ui site design design
    Latin American Museum appdesign app web ui ux design web deisgn ui deisgn ui site design design
    Bionic I9 - Web Site web web deisgn uxdesign ui deisgn brand design brand app design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Juan Guamán Pinchao

    Juan Guamán Pinchao

    Quito, Ecuador

    Ejecutiva mf illustration photoshop
    Pirata illustration photoshop clipstudiopaint pirates
    Angel & Diabla illustration clipstudiopaint photoshop devil angel
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Beatrice kann

    Beatrice kann

    Quito, Ecuador

    Quatentine Coffee mugshot hand lettering handmade foodie design food illustration animation coffeeshop cafe illustration
    Oreo all the way ipad pro procreate korean coffee shop oreo milkshake foodie food and drink food illustration cake delicious cafe coffeeshop illustration
    Good morning! candy relaxation relax service tea sweets coffeeshop cafe character design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cesar Coellar

    Cesar Coellar

    New York & Ecuador

    MASCUIDADO logo graphic design design branding
    Regal by Johnnie Walker package johnnie walker packagingdesign regal product design packaging logo graphic design aau photography design branding
    One Nation Music Festival festival poster design poster graphic design aau photography design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Cristina Bustamante

    Cristina Bustamante

    Quito, Ecuador

    I love vegetables, also are beautiful food vegetable green botanic procreate illustration
    Space dream fashion space neon portrait woman face procreate illustration
    Color orgy illustration multicolor
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Erik Hi.

    Erik Hi.

    Quito - Ecuador

    TAITA&MAMA typography illustration logo color design brand
    Minimalistic logo concept design vector flat logo brand
    Creative office brand rendering artdirection color creative architecture design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design

