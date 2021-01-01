Hire freelance designers in Patna In

Viewing 11 out of 50 freelance designers in Patna In available for hire

  • Akash Ranjan

    Akash Ranjan

    Patna

    Deep Sea Creatures water creatures ocean sea cinema4d 3d animated
    Slice em up loop 3d animation blade jelly art cinema4d 3d conveyor slices
    Need a better ride trees sportscar transformation transport illustration 3d animation 3dcar car forest cinema4d 3d
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nupur Pandey

    Nupur Pandey

    Patna

    Dashboard!! ui design ux design minimal dashboard ui dashboad website ui 2d design
    Pet Care App ux design ui design ux mobile ui minimal pets icon typography illustrator 2d illustration ui app
    pilot art 2d design girl illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Orooj Fatima

    Orooj Fatima

    Patna, India

    New logo icon design vector branding minimalist illustration branding design modern unique design logo design
    New logo minimalist illustration illustraion branding logo design design minimalist logo logo branding design unique design
    New logo minimalist logo design unique logo logo modern design branding minimalist logo illustration branding design unique design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Shariya Aman

    Shariya Aman

    Patna, India

    Calendar App Design modern minimal planner app planner timer app design calendar app calendar ui
    Coffee ☕ vectober inktober graphics vector illustration coffee
    Plant 🌱 vector figma illustration vectober inktober pot plant
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Abhijit Verma

    Abhijit Verma

    Patna, India

    Bus Booking App app design app illustration design travel app bus booking ui design ux design uidesign ui ux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ritbik Bharti

    Ritbik Bharti

    Nalanda, India

    Black Portfolio Landing Page personal site design ux ui dark landing page landingpage profile portfolio site ux dark theme black and white
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kumar Ashu

    Kumar Ashu

    Muzaffarpur, India

    Crop Top Hoodie 5 girls hoodies typography logo tshirt design illustration design branding
    Crop Top Hoodie 4 flat girls hoodies tshirt design design branding
    Crop Top Hoodie 6 girls hoodies vector icon tshirt design illustration design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Nikunj Jain

    Nikunj Jain

    Bihar,India

    Message Page design typography vector icon design minimal ux ui
    Profile Pages for Education App illustration app icon ux ui design
    Welcome Design Page for education app ux illustration icon vector ui design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Saurav Kumar

    Saurav Kumar

    Patna,India

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Madhu Raj

    Madhu Raj

    Patna, India

    VR Girl
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Shashank Srijan

    Shashank Srijan

    Patna, India

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

