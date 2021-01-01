Hire freelance designers in Palembang

  • Balqis Laily Bangsawan

    Balqis Laily Bangsawan

    Palembang, Indonesia

    Pink-themed Meditation App - Design Jam June Challenge dailyui motivation app yoga app pink meditation app meditation ui design
    Daily UI 002 - Checkout Page blue flat grey uidesign uiux daily ui 002 dailyui002 dailyui course app checkout page
    Daily UI 001 - Sign Up Page motivation app sign up uidesign dailyui 001 dailyui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Reski Windradiaksa

    Reski Windradiaksa

    Palembang, Indonesia

    Fuji Mountain at japan ui vector illustration branding logo developer uxdesign uidesigner uidesign design
    The day off programmer ilustration design uidesign
    petslov typography uxdesigner mobile app uidesigner design development developer app uxdesign uidesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ajrin

    Ajrin

    Palembang, Indonesia

    Contact Book Apps ui app ui design application design app uiux branding app uidesign app ui redesign phonebook contact dailyui app design inspiration
    Health Insurance Website app ui uidesigner uiinspirations branding dailyui web designer healtcare health insurance webkit designweb whitespace indonesia uidesign ui app website concept websites ideas inspiration inspirational
    Calculator Design Apps darkmode math mathematics skecth uidesign creative concept application calculator design calculate calculator calculator app calculator ui dailyui branding ux ui inspiration app design app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • aCreative.

    aCreative.

    Palembang, Indonesia

    Løfte & Co. symbol mark logotype logo mark lettermark wordmark typography typeface brand identity clean logo monogram consumer goods
    Pureco Inc. clean brand design minimal mark vector fresh paperbag product babycare green lettermark waterdrop leaf pure identitydesign branding logodesigner logodesign logo
    Dezyne Logo & Wordmark icon modern illustrator shadow cool process grid studio purple dezyne design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jason Nguyen

    Jason Nguyen

    Da Nang city

    SMARTOS app - Login Sign up real project product sign up login application project management experience design uxui uidesign interface clean app
    Smartos app - Space service dribbble ux ui ux userinterface icon rating detail booking product project inspiration management experience daily design user uxui uidesign interface clean
    Smartos app - Booking Process ui design application uxui user homepage search process product managment details clear ui experience uidesign interface clean app design calendar booking app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jimmy agustyan

    Jimmy agustyan

    Palembang, Indonesia

    ROLAX tees branding apparel illustration poster brand clothing t-shirt designer vector illustration artwork
    El Shark tees branding illustration vector t-shirt designer clothing apparel vector illustration logo artwork
    Rimau t-shirt designer poster t-shirt design shirt artwork illustration apparel tees clothing vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • sandika ramadona

    sandika ramadona

    palembang-sumsel, Indonesia

    illustration of the island minimal logo design vector flat illustration
    eagle and hand logo design vector logo flat icon design illustration
    truck logo vector logo flat icon design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • M. Febrianza Wiranata

    M. Febrianza Wiranata

    Palembang, Indonesia

    Traveling Mobile App trending design ui design mobile design minimal clean app design android app ux design app ui
    Ticket Movie App uxui trending design ticket booking app movie app mobile design mobile app minimal clean app design design app movie ux design ui design booking android app ui
    Onboarding Booking Movie Tickets App movie clean app design trending design movie app ticket booking app mobile design android app booking ticket ux design mobile app minimal ui design app ui app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • vinsdesign_

    vinsdesign_

    Palembang, Indonesia

    VW Monogram idea logo design branding logo logotype designgraphic designer designer logo design logoinspiration logodesign branding
    TA monogram designers logo logo design branding logotype design designer designer logo logoinspiration logodesign branding
    SCD MONOGRAM IDEA logotype logo designers designgraphic designer designer logo design logoinspiration logodesign branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • syafik abdul jabbar

    syafik abdul jabbar

    lebak, Indonesia

    SalOnline Apps icon branding website typography app web ux ui design
    Dashboard SalOnline icon uidesign app web website ux vector branding ui design
    Exploration User Interface for Corona Detect Apps Mobile uxdesign design app designer corona identity reseacher uxresearch uiux uidesign website icon app web ux flat vector ui design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ricky Alturino

    Ricky Alturino

    Palembang, Indonesia

    The Last Of Us 2 website re design ui design web design landing page design landing page website design ux ui website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

