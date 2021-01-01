Hire freelance designers in Norway

Viewing 11 out of 115 freelance designers in Norway available for hire

  Stian ◒

    Stian ◒

    Norway

    Rentpal minimal logo illustration design clean minimalistic
    Dribbble2020 flat branding website minimal typography app web illustration clean design minimalistic
    Matterport Section layout ui iconography branding website minimal web illustration design clean minimalistic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Cami

    Cami

    Stavanger, Norway

    Working from home remote work work pet online computer woman man remote home people graphic pastel vector character illustration
    Angel list design mobile web app people graphic pastel vector character illustration
    Angel list women web app people graphic woman pastel vector character illustration
    • Illustration
  Mattis Bødtker

    Mattis Bødtker

    Oslo, Norway

    Summer Camping Icons 🏕 tent fire beer backpack camping camp nature flat icon outline vector illustration
    Coffee cups (and tea) cafe drink flat icon outline vector illustration cups tea coffee
    Coffee Icons cafe chemex donut flat outline coffee simple icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Caddiesoft

    Caddiesoft

    Hamar, Norway

    Step | Web Animation step learning marketplace website animation web animation web design webdesign norge norway caddiesoft
    Step | Logo Design Workflow norge norway caddiesoft design process design workflow logotype design logo design logo
    Step | Online Learning Marketplace ui ux website design landing page design online courses figma webdesign web design norge norway caddiesoft
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  TB Obstfelder

    TB Obstfelder

    Oslo, Norway

    Proxima Centauri B - Mission Patch 2 scifi science star trek frontier sun illustration exoplanet exploration space solar system rocket patch design nasa esa design crew centaur astronaut dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Proxima Centauri B - Mission Patch space rocket sun solar system exploration exoplanet esa nasa illustration patch design design crew astronaut dribbbleweeklywarmup
    I love donuts! thankful vfx cgi design playoff challenge illustration 3d animated fun warmup snack food love share donuts donut chart donut dribbbleweeklywarmup
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Anna Rising

    Anna Rising

    Oslo, Norway

    Holidays at home in 2020 safe cozy home celebrate holiday christmas stay home stay safe stay home 2020
    Porsche 964 red car red custom sports car vintage car 911 porsche 911 porsche
    Ladies of Designit Oslo coworkers office people diversity womens day women empowerment designer ladies women colleagues oslo designit
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Fredrik Aurdal

    Fredrik Aurdal

    Norway

    Agricole minimalist ui design website design website web design webdesign web agronomy agro farmer farming farm agriculture
    Placeholder Logos logo minimalism minimalist design minimalistic minimalist logo design minimalist minimalist logo neumorphism ui neumorphic neumorphic design neumorphism placeholder logos
    Neumorphism minimalism minimal website design website web design webdesign web neomorphism neomorphic neumorphic design neumorphic neumorphism ui neumorphism
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Alina Bezchotnikova

    Alina Bezchotnikova

    Oslo

    SaaS Dashboard Design dark mode visualisation monitoring components calendar widget charts saas admin interface analytics statistics dashboard
    Post Application Redesign delivery status delivery app delivery post cards application design app
    Crypto Cards website benefits futuristic gradient blockchain crypto color cards
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Mateusz Gdanietz

    Mateusz Gdanietz

    Oslo

    Profile view profile design profile card comments stats statistics profile page profile gray figmadesign data dashboard app sidebar layout web ux ui
    Search view figmadesign gray sidebar reddit portal technology hashtags thumbnails search view search layout web ux ui
    Observy - the simplest way to stay up to date sony layout timeline comments figmadesign figma article gray reddit sidebar page web typography ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Juho

    Juho

    Oslo, Norway

    Chunky Icons ux signage ios android iconography icons pack icons set iconset uiux ui icons minimal
    Winston Magazine design product prints print magazine cover magazine boutique luxury logotype modern branding minimal
    Svanen animals animal nature bird swan interiordesign interior architecture luxury monogram logotype modern branding minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  Andrew Lazarus

    Andrew Lazarus

    Arendal, Norway

    hand of god brushes procreate shapes illustration animation
    Accidents can happen. Bees can be released? xparticles comical crash falling van bring
    Driving the van, but the aspect is off driving van bring
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research

