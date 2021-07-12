Hire freelance designers in Lebanon

Viewing 11 out of 72 freelance designers in Lebanon available for hire

  • Mohamad Chalak

    Mohamad Chalak

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Banker- Bank App - Full Presentation popular trending uiuxdesign adobexd creditcard ui clean new appui 3dmax login app appdesign uidesign uiux signup 3d bankapp finance banking
    Banker- Bank App v3 bankapp 3d 3dmodels lowpoly uiux uidesign appdesign app building 3dmax appui new clean pink ui design adobexd uiuxdesign trending popular
    Banker- Bank App v2 bankapp 3d 3dmodels lowpoly uiux uidesign appdesign app building 3dmax appui new clean pink ui design adobexd uiuxdesign trending popular
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Michel Achkar

    Michel Achkar

    Beirut

    Integration App - Dashboard Responsiveness search tabs menu admin calendar sales store social meeting marketing widget data payment invite connect tools app dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad
    Integration App - Sales Dashboard dashboard design files email app invite admin tools widget marketing meeting calendar social payment data connect dashboard app clean dashboard ui dashboad sales
    Integration App - Dashboard clean apple dashboard design work invite tools widget data connect integration admin navigation digital app desktop dashboard app dashboard ui dashboad
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Naram Ziady

    Naram Ziady

    Hammana, Lebanon

    Profile Card profile adobexd design ui
    Airport Ride App Design mobile design mobile ui mobile flat web app icon ux illustration digital ui
    Train Schedule App schedule app train app train figma graphic app ui design ux design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile ux art design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Tania Rayes

    Tania Rayes

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Donuts x beer fun biking donuts beer icon illustration
    Cummari logo colorful woman feminine design brand identity emblem logo icon
    Logo for organic marketplace friendly minimalistic market emblem sun logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Charbel Hajj

    Charbel Hajj

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Rellius Group - Mobile website interfacedesign ui branding responsive web design mobile ui figma design ui design
    Rellius Group - Homepage/About Section typography webdesign website figma adobe illustrator branding ui adobe design ui design
    Rellius Group - Landing Page website adobe illustrator figma typography branding adobe ui design ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ayman Kobeissy

    Ayman Kobeissy

    Deir ez zehrani, Lebanon

    Naif Chicken / Social media manipulation instagramposts posts graphic design socialmedia
    Grafika's New Branding Reveal graphic design branding logos grafika
    Badran Apis / Honey Products honeylogo bees bee honey apis logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Pamela Mansour

    Pamela Mansour

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Lebanon Rises illustration women empowerment revolution digital design logo lebanon beirut girls support gender equality protests solidarity female power women-power women لبنان-ينتفض
    Coastal logo typography type sticker waves coast beach bakery logodesign logo
    usine sans usage logo logodesign graphic letters typography sanserif minimal design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Emadeddin Eibo

    Emadeddin Eibo

    Lebanon

    Traveling app concept ux app booking app travel app mobile design concept ui design mobile app mobile design mobile ui mobile app design ui
    Wedding Planner discover weddings mobile app mobile ui design concept design mobile ui mobile app design ui
    Jewelry app concept concept jewelry mobile ui mobile app design mobile app mobile design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Sara Kichly

    Sara Kichly

    Beirut, Lebanon

    Moods Of The Week stripes hairstyle mood animated gif girl design illustration
    Cactus Wisdom pt 2 typogaphy inspiration vector plant wisdom quote cactus design illustration
    Cactus Wisdom typogaphy design vector quotes cactus plant illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • lama

    lama

    halba, Lebanon

    Short Animation animation after effects tennis billiard soccer football basket ball motion graphic digital illustration 2danimation animation
    virus motion design school illustration 2d animation motion graphic morphing
    cola war morphing pepsicola cocacola cola motion design 2danimation animation design logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Johnny Bou Malhab

    Johnny Bou Malhab

    Lebanon

    Johnny - Personal Branding - Mockup uxd ux ui personal branding personal project personal brand personal logo
    Johnny - Personal Branding - Logo branding and identity logo design design uxd ui ux j monogram logo branding
    Daily UI #016 - Pop-Up / Overlay walk stand up real pixels overlay pop-up sketch app daily 100 challenge ux design @daily-ui daily 100 ui dailyui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

