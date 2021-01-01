Hire freelance designers in Jordan

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 97 freelance designers in Jordan available for hire

  • tariq yosef

    tariq yosef

    jordan - amman

    Mezan logotype illustration tyography typedesign typography
    mezan design studio coming soon options branding brand identity logo proposal brand studio
    Poster G01 lighting 3d cinema4d poster design poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rafea Fhaily

    Rafea Fhaily

    Jordan

    Cute Ninja Illustration ninja illustration
    Social Media Character share like message social media socialmedia vector illustration design
    Pizza illustration illustrator vector illustration design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rana Obaid

    Rana Obaid

    Amman, Jordan

    Blog illustration - The Business Intelligence Project Brief business proposal cartoon blog cover tables systems dashboard sql database blog artwork data visualization cloud project brief data modeling analysts business vector illustration
    eLearning course design diversity stock photography people prototype figma design user interaction menu design blue and yellow typography online credit credits certification online school learning interaction web design branding online course elearning figma
    Blog image (style exploration) - What is advanced analytics? line work black and white idea pattern matching forecasting data modeling business machine learning blog illustration blog image isometric data advanced analytics ai automl bi analytics graph
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ziqqy

    Ziqqy

    Jordan

    2 Triangles iconography brand branding simple logo design logo illustrator adobe design triangles triangle 2
    1.2 brand iconography branding simple logo design logo illustrator adobe design 2 1
    quad custom type customtype typography typeface vector brand branding simple logo design logo illustrator adobe design 4 quad
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Reem B.

    Reem B.

    Amman, Jordan

    Ecommerce website monochromatic clean interface ux clean ui ux design design sketch onlineshop onlinestore e-commerce design e-commerce shop
    Fantasy football application app clean sketch design clean interface dark ui football app ui ux
    Payment portal sketch animation clean clean interface ui ux design ui payment method payment
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Hisham Zayadnh

    Hisham Zayadnh

    Jordan

    PayNow | Send & Receive Money onboarding splash screen splash login money transfer transactions paypal money mobile ios payment paynow app vector design clear ux ui
    trivago - Web Redesign hotel booking hotel booking trivago redesign landing page web vector design clear ux ui
    Onboarding Pages mobile ios onboarding screens onboarding screen onboarding hive careem uber app vector design clear ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nour Al-Qawasmeh

    Nour Al-Qawasmeh

    Amman, Jordan

    Display Ads bannerads teeth googleads digital digitalads advertisements displayads vector ad ads dental aligners advertisement design branding
    Emojis / Character design characterdesign advertisement illustration vector arab characters character stickers emojis
    Instgram Ads facebook instagram confetti middleeast gif teeth aligners braces socialmedia dental ad ads vector illustration advertisement arab design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sultan Shalakhti

    Sultan Shalakhti

    Amman

    Safespace - Qatar webdesign abstract branding ux
    Coursat - كورسات branding website ux
    eMORASALAT - MOJ user experience typography abstract ux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Yazan Obeidat

    Yazan Obeidat

    Amman, Jordan

    Avec logo navigation typography dark green a logo letter a branding logo travel
    Self-portrait design vector selfie self selfportrait art illustrator illustraion self-portrait
    Sabbar illustrations illustration art illustrations
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Equinox

    Equinox

    Amman, Jordan

    Cloud IT 3d illustration web illustration ui c4d web illustration landing page 3d illustration blender 3d
    DeFi Dashboard pixel ascii code terminal cli dashboad retro ethereum bitcoin crypto exchange crypto finance fintech blockchain defi
    project managment 3d UI 3d art c4dart 3d web illustration clean web website illustration ui c4d web illustration landing page blender 3d 3d illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Abdullah Ghatasheh

    Abdullah Ghatasheh

    Jordan

    IKEA Mobile App Concept chair shopping cart store furniture store shopping blue yellow design ui app design furniture app furniture
    Personal Portfolio photography dark ui vector illustration website branding prototype after effects animated animation ux ui landing page portfolio
    Bank App line graph finance app finance bank app bank card banking app banking dark orange freebie free ui free ui kit uiux ux ui bright color branding ui flat dark app bank
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.