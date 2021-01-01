Hire freelance designers in Davao

  • Shannen Sapar

    Shannen Sapar

    Davao City, Philippines

    Onerent Property Showing Feedback Pages feedback page properties property home web app web design white green showings rental app renting rental real estate onerent
    Otter.ai Media Solutions Page Design uidesign web design website design illustration landing page otter.ai ai otter
    Punt Club Onboarding minimalist ui design mobile punting betting sports onboarding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Resa Embutin

    Resa Embutin

    Davao City, Philippines

    Monster Hunter World - Chibi Monsters monster artwork vector illustration coreldraw character design illustration vector monsterhunterworldiceborne iceborne monsterhunterworld monterhunter mhw
    Margu from Klaus netflix klaus artwork coreldraw vector illustration character design illustration vector
    Illustration Set for creativebananas.ph web illustration artwork webdesign coreldraw vector illustration character design illustration vector web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alemer Veloso

    Alemer Veloso

    Davao City, Philippines

    GUI_s2 game play mini play vector game assets ui illustration characters 2d character character design gameui
    Totem_Lez Go game design game assets design cartoon avatar ux branding logo ui characterdesign
    Limbo_the_cave_boy logo application character cartoon avatar 2d character illustration characters vector design ui characterdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Francis Claide Magallen

    Francis Claide Magallen

    Davao City, Philippines

    Front-end Developer Portfolio prismic vuejs front-end developer personal website minimalist clean design online portfolio portfolio front-end development adobe xd uiux
    Chrisduco Films - Filmmaker website design filmmaker portfolio dark ui dark theme wordpress development adobe xd
    Taxitayoph mobile app design uiux app design app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jay Paul Vigafria

    Jay Paul Vigafria

    Davao City, Philippines

    SON LOGAN x-men dragonballz xmen dragonball digital art illustration art cartoon drawing character design digital illustrations digital illustration illustration digital drawing
    JARED LETO - SIMPSON VERSION simpsons joker digitalart character design digital illustrations cartoon illustration art digital art digital illustration drawing illustration digital drawing
    Dragon Rider - Kamen Rider Design Concept digital illustrations digitalart illustration art digital illustration digital drawing illustration character design characterdesign concept art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Percival Ian Muico

    Percival Ian Muico

    Davao City, Philippines

    Dark dashboard for active peple flat uidesign dark dashboard dashboad dark theme dark
    Gnarly illustration vector flat illustration
    Showcase flat vector marketing agency illustration branding uidesign web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • mugna ni mao

    mugna ni mao

    Davao City, Philippines

    wear a mask star wars funart conceptart artoftheday myart draw digitaldrawing artwork illustration art sketch sketchbook autodesk characterdesign digital illustration digitalartist digitalart personal project vector illustration designing designer graphic
    a and j mahayahay farm illustrator digitalillustration logoinspiration illustration designlogo creative brandidentity art brand designer logos graphicdesigner logodesigner design branding graphicdesign logo logodesign
    bikersnails illustrator digitalillustration logoinspiration illustration designlogo creative brandidentity art brand designer logos graphicdesigner logodesigner design branding graphicdesign logo logodesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Restie Antiquin

    Restie Antiquin

    Davao City, Philippines

    Happy new year! illustration new year
    Spur - Online teaching platform typography mobile dashboard user research app web minimal landing page clean web design design
    Accord Employee management system for remote work ui mobile ux design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Maria Fe

    Maria Fe

    Davao City, Philippines, 8000

    V.O.I.C.E.S. Against Sexual Assault typogaphy line art line art logo wave logo audio logo logo design illustrator cc creative logo abstract logo playful
    Cross Paint religious logo playful negative space logo negative-space negative space negativespace logo animation jesus logo illustrator cc explainer logo cross logo creative logo book logo bible logo animation logo animated logo abstract logo design abstract logo
    Quiet Good cape logo logo design abstract logo design superman logo superhero logo quiet good logo quiet good playful person logo people logo negative space logo negative-space negative space negativespace man logo logo illustrator cc illustration creative logo design abstract logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ethel Rhea

    Ethel Rhea

    Davao City

    TEX Pink Hoodie logo typography t-shirt design branding
    Hoodie mockup
    eden Recovered
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Emelyn dela cruz

    Emelyn dela cruz

    Davao, Philippines

    DRIBBLE INVITEEE vector branding logo design icon adobe illustrator design dribbble invite invite illustration @emtelier
    1 Dribble Invite !!!! drawing self portrait illustration dribbble best shot invite giveaway invite dribbble invite
    Local Tourism Booking Website web design adobe photoshop websites webdesign web design web website branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

