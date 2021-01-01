Hire freelance designers in China

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 979 freelance designers in China available for hire

  • Rwds

    Shanghai

    Kangaroo design web vector illustration ps
    Landscape design vector illustration ps
    City vector illustration ps
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tenney Tang

    Chengdu, China

    Icons design for systemair logo design logo webdesign icons guideline grid illustraion mobile app mobile app fans branding vector ui ux web design web icons design icon
    The UI Kit of GuanJun Consultants web mobile app design mobile app mobile lists card web design website illustration branding app ux ui kit ui kit design ui ux web icon
    Major Projects in 2020 animal application icon mobile logo branding interface design landing page home product design website application icon web ux ui app illustration design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • HUA

    Chengdu, China

    Phone Clean App schedule recharge safety robot gradient app ux illustration typography flat web branding logo icon ui
    Phone Clean App storage clean safety flat app typography gradient ux illustration branding mobile web logo icon ui
    Weather App app typography gradient ux branding logo flat illustration icon mobile ui weather weather app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jeehom

    beijing, china

    NFT Landing Page Website neon modern web platform gallery token ethereum crypto nft nft art gradient landing page noise bold doge coins bitcoin crypto art ui cryptocurrency
    Crypto Wallet Mobile chart wallet app tokens ethereum interface wallet crypto finance defi bitcoin design blockchain banking investment app ux card ui
    Online course application class mobile iphonex learn courses lesson study student typography product exam knowledge application design app design mibile lessons education app ux card ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Dragon Lee

    Hangzhou China

    PANDA NEWS 🐼 news mobile typography card dragonlee ux design icon app ue ui
    Volog APP 🦋 typography mobile branding vlogger vlog card dragonlee design icon app ue ui
    🌈Meditation App ——RX mobile design mobile card typography ux logo dragonlee design icon app ue ui meditation app
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Uran Duo

    China

    Women adobe illustrator uran flat vector sister mate friend person beauty girl people character illustration women woman
    College Student vector flat young walk bag book school college student boy uran man people character illustration
    Little Boy fun cute childhood monkey toy bag kid children child simple flat vector uran boy people character illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Sandor

    Beijing, China

    Charlie Monroe Icons mechanical clock flip clock coin dollar usd notebook file manager invoice invoicing ux icon ui icon user interface icon big sur bigsur skeu skeuomorph skeuomorphism mac icon macos icon osx icon ios icon iphone icon realistic app icon sandor
    UctoX Icon 2 coin dollar usd notebook file editor file manager invoice invoicing uctox ux icon ui icon user interface icon big sur bigsur skeu skeuomorph skeuomorphism mac icon macos icon osx icon ios icon iphone icon realistic app icon sandor
    UctoX Icon coin dollar usd notebook file editor file manager invoice invoicing uctox ux icon ui icon user interface icon big sur bigsur skeu skeuomorph skeuomorphism mac icon macos icon osx icon ios icon iphone icon realistic app icon sandor
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • RaDesign

    Beijing, China

    Collaborative document clients that are already online mac os web dark ui dark dark design product design ux design web design ui
    Conceptual App designed for FF91 conceptual design faraday future car ff91 car design 品牌 uidesign ui
    Chat club Ui , colorful design club message ui message chat color color design design uidesign ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Anthony

    Chengdu

    GO Live web typography c4d mobile ui icon design
    Exchange illustrations ui typography illustration
    Blockchain Operation illustration app design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Moli_xEs

    CHENGDU

    3D Education icons typography 3d motion ux icon ui design
    3D Tabbar motion design tabbarmotion motion tabbar icon
    Lollipop Tabbar motion icon design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • MonkeyBen

    Beijing, China

    CHINESE SPACE BADGES china spaceman spacestation moon mars spaceship space type vintage mascot
    KINGofKINGS athletic sports field pitch king gear football soccer illustration vintage font mascot
    DAIKON LAB. sunset cartoon turnip fishing illustration vintage old cartoon design type mascot
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

