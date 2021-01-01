Hire freelance designers in Chelyabinsk

Viewing 11 out of 36 freelance designers in Chelyabinsk available for hire

  • Olga Vasik

    Olga Vasik

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Outdoorsy spruce fir mountain forest nature wilderness retro geometric grotesque geometric outdoors design brand type illustration logotype logo typography print branding
    Astro 2 print future design sci-fi astro typo branding logo lettering typography type
    vibes print custom logo vibes sticker design badge lock up logo design sticker branding logotype logo lettering typography type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • MissMarpl

    MissMarpl

    Che, Russia

    Pin-up girl heart sexy pink dtiys challenge dtiys valentines day valentine love pinup girl pinup girl character vector design illustration
    NY 2021 geometric design geometric art holiday new year bull emblem logo character vector design illustration
    Premier League geometric art geometric design coat of arms leo lion premier league football emblem logo character vector design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anya Perepelkina

    Anya Perepelkina

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    skillshare class 🌿 procreate cel animation animation frame-by-frame online learning online class skillshare character design character illustration
    birds are my friends 🕊 outdoors outside trees birds forest summer nature plant character illustration
    ACR fund commission 🌷 adobe illustrator adobe summer joy friendship spring bouquet flower girl character design character illustration
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Marina Manky

    Marina Manky

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    A vision in the forest slavic bird wood character gold black and white raster woman lukomorye russia pushkin book adobe photoshop illustration
    Townswoman worm graffiti city citizen concept characterdesign illustration on photo russia chelyabinsk girl adobe illustrator character vector illustration
    Housephone colorful buildings smartphone telephone map uk popart city isometric isometry illustration adobe illustrator vector
    • Illustration
  • Dmitry Shornikov 🦖

    Dmitry Shornikov 🦖

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Landing page - Business Battle landing page uiux webdesign website
    Landing Page - "Kitchen" diner webdesign uiux landing page website
    Online shop - Ural farm landingpage webdesign uiux site web
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dima Yakushov 🦕

    Dima Yakushov 🦕

    Chelyabinsk

    Avant-garde article of Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant Part 2 chelyabinsk art avant-garde atricle web design ui website web minimalism interface design
    Avant-garde article of Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant painting typography clean website web minimalism web design ui art avant-garde article interface design
    Baze. shop cosmetics shop black theme dark ui ux web design typography clean website web ui minimalism interface design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Alexander Efremov

    Alexander Efremov

    Russia, Chelyabinsk

    Avatar illustration self portrait selfportrait self avatars avatar design avatar branding vector design illustration
    YouTube like subscription announce animation aftereffects sound design sound ring bell announcement subscription subscribe like button like youtube banner youtube 2d animation 2danimation animation 2d animated gif animated animation branding design
    Donut illustration pink simple design simple illustration simple flat illustration flatdesign flat donut day donuts donut vector design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cglapshin

    Cglapshin

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Still life flat illustration flat flower radio droid books design illustration vector
    Phone Isometric isometry isometric illustration phone vector isometric illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kristina Bumbak

    Kristina Bumbak

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    E-commerce shop Handmade Ceramic Web design pottery brown e-commerce ux ui minimal dishes ceramics layout modern ecommerce 2021 trend arch handmade ceramic online shop shop web design
    Noah. agency website design studio agency landing page agency website dark ui minimal website concept website design ui ux homepage landing user inteface ui landing page web design
    Job Board Web design job search job portal job board landing web design homepage web design ux ui ux landing page user inteface user experience ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Pavel Korkunov

    Pavel Korkunov

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Property Investment design vector isometric illustration drawing creative art 2d
    Home insurance design vector isometric illustration drawing creative art 2d
    Social responsibility design vector isometric illustration drawing creative art 2d
    • Illustration
  • Eugenia M

    Eugenia M

    Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Pixelated Dasha character design adobe illustrator vector illustration programmer developer pixelart pixel
    Sometimes it just has to be cute shelves books candles cute illustration interior jigglypuff plants plant illustration shelve adobe illustrator illustration flat vector
    Girls are awesome wavy hair flowers redhead portrait character design girl adobe illustrator illustration flat vector
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

