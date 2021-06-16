Hire freelance designers in Bucharest

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Lucian Radu

    Lucian Radu

    Bucharest

    Nice as a Tiger Patch Design headwear sale emblem icon cartoon mascot animal modern patch tiger illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo
    Scratchboard Skull Patch Design emblem icon modern horror dark lines bones skeleton skull scratchboard patch headwear illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo
    Elegant Bear Logo original emblem icon flat modern mascot cartoon bow tie elegant animal bear illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Victor Niculici

    Victor Niculici

    Bucharest

    Artsflow App - Pursue your passion for the arts mobile colors client creative art payment session connect chat messages cards practitioners passion creatives booking community arts application app design app
    Pet Care - App Design schedule activity walk grooming reminder app reminders appointment mobile app concept dog care pet care pet ux design ui
    Sweetooth App - UI Design craving sweet tooth concept frappuccino donut 3d illustration app ui design creative product design mobile ui app design mobile app design mobile drink sweet
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • KonnstantinC✈

    KonnstantinC✈

    Bucharest, Romania

    Car Dashboard Interface V2 dashboard design technology ui ux figma application interface car dashboard car hmi car interface
    Car Dashboard Interface application screen ui user experience voice assistant auto interface dashboard ui car
    AirPods Max Illustration device audio vector creative product apple design illustration figma
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mica Andreea

    Mica Andreea

    Bucharest, Romania

    Adobe + Google Workspace Banner Design header banner illustrations ui design product design ui ux web design interface visual design graphic illustration google workplace google figma adobe xd design app blog website
    Responsible Vaccinated Fox Sticker Illustration icons cartoon covid vaccine ui app website editorial poster procreate art illustration branding mascot character design animals fox funny stickers
    Adobe Blog Banner Design ui figma adobe xd website app vector illustrations outline icons integration apps system branding interface graphic design illustration banner blog adobe
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Madalina Taina

    Madalina Taina

    Bucharest, Romania

    category page, online shop teal ui home decor ecommerce shop category
    Sign up for accounting firm ui blue material design illustration signupform signup forms accounting
    login form illustration forms sign in log in indigo finance accounting material login form
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Madalin Dragnea

    Madalin Dragnea

    Bucuresti, Romania

    Bestmag Logo logo intro motion animation icon illustrator shop online shop logo design logo
    The Design Library animated intro animted intro logo bird pen tool lines animation animated logo intro libraria de design
    Glovo logo animation lgoo g logo intro animation logo glovo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Virgil Pana

    Virgil Pana

    Bucharest, Romania

    Development Icons web icons app icon code placeholder development illustrations icons
    Empty State placeholders icons saas app saas web app illustration icon no files onboarding placeholder empty empty page empty state
    Empty state icons 404 no files empty page onboarding saas webapp saas app saas illustration placeholder icon empty state
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Stelian Vasile

    Stelian Vasile

    Bucharest, Romania

    Johns Brothers logo
    PF mono logo monogram mark
    CA monogram logo monogram
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mihai Petrea

    Mihai Petrea

    Bucharest, Romania

    Painting iPad App - Draw & Sketch mobile ui ux ui color clean white black simple illustration paint painting sketch draw sketching drawing ipad mobile app product design
    AutoDeal - Mobile App to buy Car Insurance clean creative mobile design insurance form white mode dark mode animation car ui design mobile ui mobile app product design mobile
    Crypto coins - Price prediction & analytics crypto exchange crypto trading cardano blockchain price prediction chart 3d analytics crypto currency crypto design crypto mobile ui mobile product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • The Major

    The Major

    Bucharest, RO

    Yoga Online Courses Website online courses yoga ux animation agency landing page website ui design
    Beauty Store App Concept store beauty ux agency shop ecommerce app mobile design ui
    Yoga Courses Hero Header yoga agency landing page website ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Emil Manolea

    Emil Manolea

    Bucharest, Romania

    Paicu & Sons Website uidesign website design hero oil typography website ux ui webpage web design webdesign minimal energy
    Concept Evolution Website typography user interface design user experience minimal ecommerce landingpage webpage website web design
    Paicu & Sons Website web design website website design webpage web landingpage ux ui interaction design minimal typography webdesign oil energy
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

