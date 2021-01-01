Hire freelance designers in Boise, ID

  • Brad Woodard

    Brad Woodard

    Boise, ID

    Reindeer Tattoo illustration christmas american traditional holiday reindeer tattoo
    Halftone Bat illustration retrosupply photoshop offset color halftone halftone bat vintage retro comics
    Cat and Jack procreate ipad pro art illustration vintage retro friends pumpkin halloween black cat cat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jared Slyter

    Jared Slyter

    Boise, ID

    Clearwater carwash car typography vector brand design lifestyle brand brand identity logo design logo branding
    Merry Christmas! holidays nutcracker toys toy christmas card christmas illustrator procreate vector illustration logo design logo branding
    Boat&Barn branding food cattle type design typography vector illustration brand design lifestyle brand brand identity logo design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nica Lorber

    Nica Lorber

    Boise, ID

    Poofy Luthien adorbs cute pink yellow black painting art illustration cat watercolor poofy
    Principles of Design black and white principles design minimal graphic white black
    Poofy Florence Dribble monster cute hair flowers yellow orange blue poofy illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Danny Duplex

    Danny Duplex

    Boise, ID

    Sunflowers
    Quail
    Vox
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Corey Mines

    Corey Mines

    Boise, ID

    User Behavior branding interface ui visual illustration
    Business of the Cloud cloud data isometric vector illustration art illustrations visual design dailyui daily illustration
    Nightlife Locator - iOS Map web design daily visual visual design dark apple iphone x mobile night life map dailyui design ux interface daily ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Thomas McGee

    Thomas McGee

    Boise, ID

    The Chronicles of Narnia Book Series Design book cover design branding book cover design
    Thomas McGee Brand Identity typography vector branding illustration logo brand identity
    Notable Brand Identity typography vector branding illustration logo brand identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Walter Gerald

    Walter Gerald

    Boise, ID

    Defend Black Lives social justice justice equality black lives matter blm tshirt design tshirt serigraph graphic design illustration
    KHOL 10th Anniversary Logo
    Great Grey Gin serigraph screenprint label design graphic design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Franklin Studios

    Franklin Studios

    Boise, ID

    Pulse — Branding & UI/UX play music logo p logo p colorful branding colorful logo playful logo brand book brand guide xd xd prototype adobe xd logo inspiration logo trends branding music app ui trends ui ux ui app design
    32° — Branding & UI/UX shop page product page product view checkout adobe xd xd ecommerce app yeezy shoe app app design app inspiration ui inspiration ui trends ui screens ui interaction ui ux branding animation
    32° — Branding & UI/UX product view checkout yeezy app micro interaction interaction page loader prototying xd prototype xd ui xd animation adobe xd uiux ui animation ui interaction ui trends ui motion graphics animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • brady devey

    brady devey

    Boise Idaho

    Hot Rod 1950s custom hot rod lead sled
    Second Sun sun eye pot marijuana cannabis
    Viking Excavation excavator bucket beard v logo construction logo excavator excavation viking
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Luke Zane

    Luke Zane

    Boise, ID

    PotHeads 01 grunge graphicdesign design illustration vector typography
    FrenchRevolution design grunge vector branding graphicdesign illustration
    Cassette Illustration sticker animation illustration gif cassette
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Morgan Weber

    Morgan Weber

    Boise, ID

    Traffic Light Animation motion animation graphics after effects animation after effects animated gif animation 2d walking man walk hand stoplight crosswalk traffic light motion design animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

