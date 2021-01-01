Hire freelance creative directors in Tbilisi

Viewing 11 out of 438 freelance creative directors in Tbilisi available for hire

  • Kakha Kakhadzen

    Kakha Kakhadzen

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    C + Play Icon V2 logo version play symbol play logo play icon c monogram letter c c illustration design logotype typography letter monogram symbol mark logo
    C + Play Icon play logo play icon letter c c logo c illustration design logotype typography letter monogram symbol mark logo
    A for Australia kakhadzen negative space logo logo design australia identity branding a logo a letter a kangaroo logo kangaroo illustration design logotype typography letter monogram symbol mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Giorgi Matsukatovi

    Giorgi Matsukatovi

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    Puppyme - Animate your pet - Landing Page landing friendly animation pet puppy branding logo illustration concept desktop website page ux ui design
    Simple Blog Concept simple blog concept desktop website page ux ui design
    TBC Credit Redesign - Concept product payment debt bank credit tbc branding concept desktop website page ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • George Bokhua

    George Bokhua

    Tbilisi

    swans bird animal branding design identity logotype mark symbol logo
    ele milash branding illustration design logotype identity symbol mark logo
    2030 number design branding illustration logotype typography identity symbol mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Tam Zarna

    Tam Zarna

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    insurance notification dashboard time booking doctor medicine account application mobile ios user clean app design ux ui
    F Club app card loyalty app qr scan fuel account application mobile ios user clean app design ux ui
    zone parking login timer share balance history map promo parking account ios application mobile app design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tato Mamulashvili

    Tato Mamulashvili

    tbilisi

    f monogram - feeds logo exploration f letter mark monogram icon typography vector branding logo illustration product tato mamulashvili design
    Feeds use case - Taxi App web feeds interaction animation app ux ui product tato mamulashvili design
    Adjaranet - Movies and TV Shows mobile adjaranet netflix tv shows movies movie web ux ui tato product mamulashvili design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nino Lekveishvili

    Nino Lekveishvili

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    Posters for TB brand lineup design color vector poster graphic design
    UI Concept #3 transition shapes animation ux web ui color design
    A Social Network For Giving - UI Concept #2 icon scroll layout animation ux vector web ui color design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nick Kumbari

    Nick Kumbari

    Tbilisi

    Seraphim pattern eyes blend gradient gradients graphic design design simple mark illustration eye
    All eyes on you 👁 adobe eyes eye simple mark illustration
    Blooming Bear symbol animal gradient illustrations illustration bear
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ana Miminoshvili

    Ana Miminoshvili

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    The New York Times - At Home Cover leaves leaf flower flowers spring face portrait floral texture anano illustration
    The New York times - Book Review glass book thrille taxidermy bird thenewyorktimes editorial hummingbird skull illustration
    Miscellaneous 2020 dog project play miscellaneous behance balls doggo texture illustration anano
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Giorgi Artman

    Giorgi Artman

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    Georgian famous food illustration and simple app ui mchadi khachapuri dumpling cute illustration food ux app ui digitalart design illustration
    Kunoichi 3d art japanese art illustration character weapon shinobi samurai girl katana ninja
    Work From Home - Task Management Platform clean design work character prototype task management workfromhome uidesign ux webdesign web design design ui illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Salome Kachibaia

    Salome Kachibaia

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    Art gallery web concept button design website ui ux ux ui ux design ui design motion typogaphy color tbilisi mobile design mobile app mobile mobile ui web concept landing page web design web ui
    Howl's House order tbilisi draw artwork art digital art drawing challenge ghibli landscape nature art still life painting drawingart drawings drawing design pastel minimal illustration illustraor
    Japan UI web concept web ux design ui design ui minimalism graphic design design branding adobe xd
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Giorgi Gelbakhiani

    Giorgi Gelbakhiani

    Tbilisi

    Floral yohji fashion animation flowers minimalistic
    Godfish white ui ux illustration graphic design gradient minimalistic
    kumbaya graphic design logo ui web design minimalistic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

