Hire freelance designers in Georgia

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 455 freelance designers in Georgia available for hire

  • Kakha Kakhadzen

    Kakha Kakhadzen

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    C + Play Icon play logo play icon letter c c logo c illustration design logotype typography letter monogram symbol mark logo
    A for Australia kakhadzen negative space logo logo design australia identity branding a logo a letter a kangaroo logo kangaroo illustration design logotype typography letter monogram symbol mark logo
    Logo for Nextgen nextgen logo design branding identity design identity chess piece chess horse logo knight logo knight illustration design symbol mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • George Bokhua

    George Bokhua

    Tbilisi

    swans bird animal branding design identity logotype mark symbol logo
    ele milash branding illustration design logotype identity symbol mark logo
    2030 number design branding illustration logotype typography identity symbol mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nino Lekveishvili

    Nino Lekveishvili

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    Posters for TB brand lineup design color vector poster graphic design
    UI Concept #3 transition shapes animation ux web ui color design
    A Social Network For Giving - UI Concept #2 icon scroll layout animation ux vector web ui color design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nick Kumbari

    Nick Kumbari

    Tbilisi

    Seraphim pattern eyes blend gradient gradients graphic design design simple mark illustration eye
    All eyes on you 👁 adobe eyes eye simple mark illustration
    Blooming Bear symbol animal gradient illustrations illustration bear
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ana Miminoshvili

    Ana Miminoshvili

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    The New York Times - At Home Cover leaves leaf flower flowers spring face portrait floral texture anano illustration
    The New York times - Book Review glass book thrille taxidermy bird thenewyorktimes editorial hummingbird skull illustration
    Miscellaneous 2020 dog project play miscellaneous behance balls doggo texture illustration anano
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Giorgi Gelbakhiani

    Giorgi Gelbakhiani

    Tbilisi

    Floral yohji fashion animation flowers minimalistic
    Godfish white ui ux illustration graphic design gradient minimalistic
    kumbaya graphic design logo ui web design minimalistic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ekaterine Rogava

    Ekaterine Rogava

    Tbilisi,Georgia

    3xhibition branding graphic design illustration ux animation design colour palette typography art music ui motion motion graphics web website web design
    Your Watchlist branding graphic design illustration colour palette ui design typography film website web design
    Movie App illustration colour palette typography film ui design uidesign ui ux webdesign mobile app mobile app design mobile design mobile ui design ui website ux web design mobile
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sandro laliashvili

    Sandro laliashvili

    Tbilisi

    Crocodile reptile predator animal alligator crocodile
    Topograph mark letter typography logo map topography
    Monkey illustration design animal symbol logo mark restaurant monkeys chine thai food japan sushi monkey
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • ilo chani

    ilo chani

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    Editorial blog experimental website design ilo chani ui web colorful web design web concept webdesign
    Wandering walking people bike grids editorial layout wanderlust wander ilo chani ui web design web concept design webdesign
    Magic Road poster roads photographer photocollage editorial design experiment colorful ilo chani design web concept webdesign
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Teo Bichinashvili

    Teo Bichinashvili

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    Udemy Course typography technology it java development ux character illustration
    Quirky green Elephant and some icons for Rooted icon set icons cactus patterns plants bird elephant web illustration character vector ux ui illustration
    illustration set for Rooted plants child leon pet animal icon ux ui design vector character illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Bold Monkey

    Bold Monkey

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    Influence - Custom type influence bold monkey margania ika margania georgia logo boldmonkey branding typography
    Drunk Sun - Logo Concept bold monkey margania ika margania georgia typography sun shapes graphic design boldmonkey branding logo
    Abstract Logo shapes abstract art dots abstract boldmonkey design illustration graphic design logo branding
    No specialties listed

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.