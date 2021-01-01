Hire freelance creative directors in Sydney

Viewing 11 out of 341 freelance creative directors in Sydney available for hire

  • Philippe Hong

    Philippe Hong

    Sydney

    Raw.Studio New Website 2020 agency creative moon startup growth design product ui ux studio raw
    Wireframy 3.0 Dark Mode Switcher webflow design system wireframe kit ui figma wireframe wireframy
    Vital.ly - Treatment Plan supplement treatment app design dashboard health app vital.ly health
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • The Lively Scout

    The Lively Scout

    Sydney, Australia

    Three Vase Full odd symmetry psychedelic botanical mid-century vase flowers floral retro illustration colorful 70s vintage illustration procreate
    Twinning texture groovy psychedelic portrait fashion twins cosmic retro illustration colorful 70s vintage illustration procreate
    Hanging Basket retro botanical flowers hanging basket floral plant groovy psychedelic design illustration colorful 70s vintage illustration procreate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Mollie Starr

    Mollie Starr

    Sydney, Australia

    Retro Color Palette Inspiration oat script star lockup typography colorful retro australia pastel palette color
    Monogram Mark monogram design black and white icon logo branding
    Athos Type design monogram black and white icon logo stamp branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Monty Hayton

    Monty Hayton

    Sydney

    PC Builder App Pt.2 nav cards simple modern product dashboard builder tool web app tech computer manage dash web minimal interface design ux ui clean
    PC Builder Tool dash user interface designer manage computer tech web app cards app tool builder dashboard product web minimal interface design ux ui clean
    Ecommerce Website V2 website design landing page hero web design ecommerce design ecommerce music shopping store cart cards landing page design page website web minimal design ui ux clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Plinio Nitzsche

    Plinio Nitzsche

    Sydney, Australia

    Batman grey black smile lover lovely heart love rough characters characterdesign character batman the animated series bat batmobile batman
    Explorer experiment spaceman astro astronauts spaceship space starship stars universe experience exploration astronaut explorer
    Sci-fi Environment space defense starship warship cannon concept art science environment technology horizon machine war scifi sci-fi
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Chris Phillips

    Chris Phillips

    Sydney

    Sportsbet TVCs cartoon horse flat design vector character design animation illustration
    An Apple a Day... cute food character flat cartoon character design vector illustration
    DistroKid 'Dave' Character Design animated gif cute character flat cartoon illustration character design loop vector
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Jonathan Waterworth

    Jonathan Waterworth

    Sydney, Australia

    The Craft Dispatch - Wordmark wordmark sydney brand identity branding diy logo designer logo design typography typeface business craft logomark logo
    Roadside Pines - Now Available adventure logo design font designer font design badge logo coffee cup coffee serif typeface serif vintage serif badgedesign vintage badge pinecone pine logo brewery branding font design badge
    Roadside Pines - Vintage Serif 25% OFF font design coffee cup brewery branding logo vintage design typeface font badge logo badge design vintage badge pines pinecone coffee vintage serif serif vintage logo vintage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Thomas Fitzpatrick

    Thomas Fitzpatrick

    Sydney

    Bunny Love valentine bunnies carrots love hopper
    Tee Patches eyes skull game boy duck cute patch tee illustration
    Revenue Stickers cute bunnies stickers hopper illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jaja Studio

    Jaja Studio

    Sydney

    Pocketbook logo decomposition logo design pocketbook branding jajadesign mobile app designer design sydney logo construction logodesign logo
    Brand Startegy & identity - Belz Family Office logotype jajadesign brand design brand identity design branding brand identity brand stylescape moodboard designer sydney design ui
    UI Cards - Pocketbook App fintech uiux jajadesign app designer interface ux sydney design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nathan Allsopp

    Nathan Allsopp

    Sydney, Australia

    Kanban Board | Board View | Tasks | Web App | Dashboard dashboard website web design card board view kanban components menu header sidebar avatar button blue uiux ui design ux design web app simple minimal clean
    Product Listing Page | Marketplace Listing Page | Web Design design system components button website app ux ui ui design grid tabs minimal blue ux design marketplace product listing web design
    Design System - Icons/Iconography | Regarding Play | responsive ui design ux design fluent components icon system icon design color icons outline icons filled icons figma web app blue icon set icon design system iconography icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Parham Marandi

    Parham Marandi

    Sydney, Australia

    Croply Pitch Deck Icons land consumer shopping insurance government bank commodity mining farmer farming environment pitch deck spot illustration agriculture icon
    Real Estate App real estate illustration house illustration illustration real estate ui design real estate app app ui ux app ui design ui design
    Campi - Buy Different Items gaming platform ecommerce item purchasing buy items character design illustration gaming
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

