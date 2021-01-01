Hire freelance designers in Australia

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,119 freelance designers in Australia available for hire

  • Monty Hayton

    Sydney

    PC Builder Tool dash user interface designer manage computer tech web app cards app tool builder dashboard product web minimal interface design ux ui clean
    Ecommerce Website V2 website design landing page hero web design ecommerce design ecommerce music shopping store cart cards landing page design page website web minimal design ui ux clean
    Ecommerce Website landing page design cards cart store shopping music ecommerce design ecommerce web design webdesign hero landing page page website web minimal design ux ui clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Chris Phillips

    Sydney

    Sportsbet TVCs cartoon horse flat design vector character design animation illustration
    An Apple a Day... cute food character flat cartoon character design vector illustration
    DistroKid 'Dave' Character Design animated gif cute character flat cartoon illustration character design loop vector
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Glenn Thomas

    Melbourne, Australia

    Skyline night city skyline vector illustration
    Skyline day vector skyline city illustration
    Monster Project 2019 river frog ronin samurai illustraiton
    • Illustration
  • 7ahang

    Moon

    Citizen Watch Face 2 graphic graphic design watchface watchos watch citizen platform ui application app concept sketch design
    Citizen Watch Face watchos product clocks clock applewatch citizen watchface watch ui application app concept sketch design
    Transit Concept Application route subway metro explore public travel transit mapping map platform ui application app concept sketch design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Matt Vergotis

    Gold Coast, Australia

    Logo colour rainbow ribbon logomark gradient logo
    A flow gradients calligraphy branding lettering logo
    ARTS branding cursive letters writing art logos calligraphy lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Thomas Fitzpatrick

    Sydney

    Bunny Love valentine bunnies carrots love hopper
    Tee Patches eyes skull game boy duck cute patch tee illustration
    Revenue Stickers cute bunnies stickers hopper illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nick Edlin

    Melbourne, Australia

    Bedding co. identity apparel manchester colour monogram typography logo branding
    SF&V Packaging organic produce fresh vineyard farm wine food packaging logo branding vector
    SF&V Logos fresh produce vineyard organic farm grapes wine food packaging typography logo branding vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jason McCall

    Brisbane

    Black Friday Instagram Stories brushes serif ad design marketing creative market process instagram instagram stories social media illustraion freelance designer brand designer animals black and white black friday
    2021 Trends freelance designer freelancer package design packaging sustainable wonderlust travel illustration geometric gradients serif typeface serif fonts ad design ad 2021 design 2021 trend 2021 instagram stories instagram post social media
    Shop Onboarding Illustrations window shelf colour palette freelance designer freelancer brand designer brushes fun illustration creative market cat turtle illustrator illustraion email marketing email design onboarding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • 7gone

    Moon

    LeadInsights brand 7gone symbol design icon logo investment campaign value chart analytics mosaic colorful rainbow calculation pixel eye insight
    Fly Vpn symbol vector 7gone free branding brand duck icon design logo vpn app it internet sky freedom wings fly bird vpn
    Xenturion 7gone sign mark branding logo war gladiator armor helmet consulting warrior strategy marketing gear roman centurion
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Parham Marandi

    Sydney, Australia

    Real Estate App real estate illustration house illustration illustration real estate ui design real estate app app ui ux app ui design ui design
    Campi - Buy Different Items gaming platform ecommerce item purchasing buy items character design illustration gaming
    Campi - Customise Your Avatar avatar gaming platform gaming character character design illustration design customize avatar illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sebastian Petravic

    Melbourne, Australia

    Crypto App mobile app app futuristic fintech wallet payment dark theme sleek dark bitcoin crypto minimal ux ui modern clean
    Social Media UI Kit ui kit design social gumroad social media instagram facebook ui kit mobile ui clean uimodern ux minimal fun vibrant app
    Social Media UI Kit - Dark Theme ui kit design social gumroad social media instagram facebook ui kit mobile ui clean uimodern ux minimal fun vibrant app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

