Hire freelance creative directors in Pune

  • Manoj Jadhav

    Manoj Jadhav

    Pune, India

    Landing page web web design website screen illustration art man procreate plants vector branding design logo ui uiux landing page
    Mr Chef Landing page johny vino uran vector adobe xd ux design ui design website web page line art line illustration graphic design branding illustration man design plants ux ui page chef
    Chef Illustration food home kitchen screen page landing web flat illustration line art line illustration plants procreate ui branding design vector illustration art man chef
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • 🏅Chandan Mishra

    🏅Chandan Mishra

    Pune

    Bird branding minimal flat vector design illustration
    Text and drive taxi uber ipadpro procreate flat freebie vector design illustration lineart
    Salons covid19 outline icon lineart dashboard ui flat freebie vector illustration minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nikhil Nigade

    Nikhil Nigade

    Pune,India

    Search on Elytra for macOS search results search bar native app desktop mac catalyst interface ui popover search
    Elytra v2.3 - Search & Subscriptions interface modal payment subscription search
    Elytra for macOS App Icon macos icon mac app icon app icon big sur bigsur macos elytra
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Amit Botre - Spin Design

    Amit Botre - Spin Design

    Pune, India

    Two Roads Tavern Tshirt Graphic typography lettering custom lettering automobile mustang ford american tavern rider road dface graphic design logo vector custom branding retro illustration classic vintage
    Farmday Branding premium organic farm sun design typography identity vector custom branding illustration classic logo vintage
    Resting Finch Logo bird finch design identity old vector branding retro illustration classic logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bhavin Kotecha

    Bhavin Kotecha

    Pune India

    Vibin Cult blackletter gold poster motiongraphics tattoo pirate goth punk tongue 3d gun leaf skull
    Wine dine french brew pink branding agency brand identity poster wine branding logo design 3d
    Kurotsuchi Mayuri poster cloth smile gold trippy illustration game 3d character character design
    • Animation
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Keshav Kishore

    Keshav Kishore

    India, Pune

    REMITTENT rebranding project freelance dailylogo visual identity branding wolf logo typography minimal design
    REMITTENT rebranding wolf logo mark branding shapes negative space typography minimal logo
    crescent moon.otf fonts open source typefaces design negative space minimal typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nilabh Umredkar

    Nilabh Umredkar

    Pune, India

    Baby Animation for Kids song kids song baby motion design animation
    Loader interactive ux motion graphics ui animation
    Generation marketing campaign ui branding illustration design
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Bibhishan Gorule

    Bibhishan Gorule

    Pune

    Fashion Day graphic project publish black icon logo minimal design ux ui app fashion
    Dashboard desktop chart app analysis data panel interface donut chart graph design graphic minimal ux ui dashboard profile admin
    Silk Wrapper Redesign cadbury purple graphic branding logo vector typogaphy clean minimal design packaging wrapper chocolate
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Harshil Kotecha

    Harshil Kotecha

    Pune, India

    Balance glitch dice negative positive design cinema 4d balance animation after effetcs render 3d concept art c4d
    Mamba Forever lakers render rip mamba nba kobebryant animation design after effetcs concept art cinema 4d c4d 3d
    Space City blue grey stars illustrator after effetcs animation 2d futuristic illustration jets city space
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Tanmay Padalikar

    Tanmay Padalikar

    Pune

    Dunzo Nawabi - A concept dark mode visual design dunzoit customer experience product design neumorphism gamification app buying ui online ux digital design
    Shot 18 clean iphone 10 ios app buying ui online ux digital design
    Shot 17 website ui online ux digital design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pooja Pawar

    Pooja Pawar

    Pune

    Cute Little Hairy Monster monsters monster web design cartoon ipad love flat sketch doodle art ui illustration
    Glass of juice Illustration doodle sketch love cartoon web flat ipad design art ui illustration
    Small Illustration for My Portfolio Website skecth concept art drawing icon design vector cartoon web ipad sketch doodle art illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

