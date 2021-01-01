Hire freelance creative directors in Poznań

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 163 freelance creative directors in Poznań available for hire

  • Mateusz Urbańczyk

    Mateusz Urbańczyk

    Poznan, Poland

    Bagel – Branding ui symbol graphic work design identity branding brand mark logo
    Fraudfix - Branding ux ui vector symbol graphic design work fraud identity branding brand mark logo
    Selected Logo Design Projects 2017 - 2019 @ Behance behance logofolio job grid freelance illustration graphic work design hire identity branding brand mark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Maciej Mach

    Maciej Mach

    Poland, Poznań

    30. Jewish Festival design typography web uidesign webdesign
    This Is Short in Grey festival variable font typography web uidesign webdesign
    This is Short festival typography web uidesign webdesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Łukasz Wójcik

    Łukasz Wójcik

    Poznań, Poland

    Loginhood - Components components consent website illustrations 3d webdesign lp landing clean visual ui elements interface design system experience ux ui product design product web design
    Loginhood - Consent Banner Builder consent website illustrations 3d webdesign lp landing clean visual ui elements interface design system experience ux ui product design product web design
    Loginhood - Consent Manager - User Interface consent website illustrations 3d webdesign lp landing clean visual ui elements interface design system experience ux ui product design product web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Lukasz Gdyk

    Lukasz Gdyk

    Poznan, Poland

    Power Consumption - Dashboard dashboard app ux ui smart energy web interface product designs product design website apple dashboard consumption power
    Doctor App - organize documents and results product designs product design interfaces mobile uiux application ui interface application design application health app health healthcare
    3 Dribbble Invitations new dribbble portfolio invite giveaway invite best shot invitation invitations
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Grzegorz Leśniewicz

    Grzegorz Leśniewicz

    Poznań

    Breakout List branding concept icon logo design arrow logo branding design identity brand guidelines gadient multi color violet simple code line startup developers coding b logo mark b logo logotype logo branding
    Sun Equity Partners ui ux typography modern scroll intro screen hero image header big photo creamy clean geometric design dark red real estate home landingpage geometric lines diagonal lines
    Sun Equity Partners web design corporate investment letters minimal big typography ui hero section hero image landing company developement realestate architecture bright creamy preset red brown pattern triangle
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dawid Młynarz

    Dawid Młynarz

    Poznan, Poland

    Smart Home Assistant - AR Smart Lock appliances smart lock smart home augmented reality ar ios ui app mobile
    Smart Home Assistant - Conversational Onboarding smart home personal assistant survey questions conversational chatbot mobile ui onboarding
    Smart Home Assistant - Dashboard animation home search dashboard ui ui kit ios app mobile app mobile
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rafał Staromłyński

    Rafał Staromłyński

    Poznań, Poland

    Flowio branding flat minimal creative app design ui clean
    Pixa 2020 illustration blur gradient minimal ux creative design clean ui
    Repay creative branding minimal illustration flat ux app design clean ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jacek Janiczak

    Jacek Janiczak

    Poznań, Poland

    Sleepy poster animation illustration design
    The revolution typography animation lettering vector illustration
    lOyalYoloVOyAge poster animation lettering illustration design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Marek Lasota

    Marek Lasota

    Poznań, Poland

    Take&GO cashier-less convenience store app food and drink foodie future store mobile app grocery store groceries qrcode qr store shopping mobile food shop ux ux design ui ux ui
    Take&GO cashier-less convenience store app qr code qr coupons coupon foodie shopping store grocery convenience store shop mobile food ux ux design ui ux ui
    Take&GO app UI food and drink mobile app mobile future store grocery icon illustration shopping shop store food app foodie food ux ux design ui ux ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • tonik

    tonik

    Poznań, Poland

    NoGood website — Approach page circle graphic design interaction uxui motion graphics vector design branding web webdesign ui minimalism visual identity animation
    NoGood — Website vector illustration landing page nogood web homepage web design minimalism graphic design motion graphics branding ui visual identity design
    NoGood Brand #2 sign pink blue bold post social chart pie street typography visual key branding
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
    • Illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Anton Olashyn

    Anton Olashyn

    Poznan, Poland

    Rapido - Car Rental Service Landing Page branding animation marketplace cars desktop web design uiux landing design car rental landing page
    CopyGen Mobile App user interface manage mobile application ui design uxui uiux app design mobile design mobile app
    ERP System Dashboard product table ux managment minimalism task calendar b2b analysis platform schedule finance dashboad crm erp
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.