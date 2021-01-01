Hire freelance creative directors in Kharkiv

  • Nick Zaitsev

    Nick Zaitsev

    Ukraine, Kharkiv

    Luxury Events Mobile App feed messages chat hotels flight ticket dark gold travel tickets booking events luxury blue typography screen ux ui design app
    Luxury Events Mobile App black gold blue invite typography dark luxury travel booking events tickets screen ux ui design
    Luxury Events Mobile App tickets events gold dark hotels travel booking luxury branding screen ux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mikhail Voloshin ⚡

    Mikhail Voloshin ⚡

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Professional QR code creation platform blog marking web app flat ux ui web saas app saas design saas landing page saas qrcode clean qr code figma webflow qr
    LetsChatWith marketing website marketing site saas saas design mobile app events meet landing conference illustration event ux flat ui web design webflow
    LetsChatWith conference event mobile first mobile app app web ui ux flat clean product flow userflow product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Max Hodlevskyi

    Max Hodlevskyi

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Мавка / Mavka green forest typoghraphy type calligraphy lettering cyrillic wordmark logotype vector adobe illustrator
    Couple man and woman digital painting digital illustration digital art drawing abstract blue red couple illustration love pair couple vector illustration
    Aquarium face graphic design abstract smile girl illustration girl character portrait aquarium fish vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Yurii

    Yurii

    Ukraine, Kharkov

    Card order mobile app design blockchain crypto exchange mobile wallet crypto trading crypto app crypto currency illustration user experience services ui ux
    Crypto music NFT design mobile app mobile app nftart crypto tokens etherum nft crypto user experience clean design services ui ux
    Card Top Up dashboard app mobile design mobile app design tether bitcoin wallet crypto trading crypto exchange crypto currency crypto wallet stablecoin usdt ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Konstantin Yakovlev

    Konstantin Yakovlev

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    OTF® Glusp – Posters animation free font posters motion graphics graphic design 3d typography animation minimal design
    Pentawave - posters posters wave soundwave sound electronic music minimal customtype font letters digital animation typography colourful branding design
    The Night Watch - Free Font art minimal digital animation typography letter branding design freebie logo download font free
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anthony Korol

    Anthony Korol

    Ukraine, Kharkiv

    Gateway General Store type flat clean typography star logotype icon logo design minimal mark
    Brücke flat branding clean logotype identity symbol logo minimal design mark
    🏁 racing clean logotype flat symbol icon logo minimal design mark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andrii Kravchenko

    Andrii Kravchenko

    Ukraine, Kharkiv

    Marketing dashboard ux ui ux uiux funnel charts admin panel dashboard app admin dashboard dashboard design dashboard ui clean chart marketing admin dashboard ui light interface design
    Telegram macOS Big Sur - Dark Mode redesign big sur macos messenger interface redesign telegram dark theme dark app dark ui dark mode desktop ui design ux ux design
    Telegram Desktop - macOS Big Sur redesign light mode light ui light ux design ux ui design desktop design light theme redesign interface ui messenger macos big sur telegram
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Roman Salo

    Roman Salo

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    СС_Saffron fashion grid combinations storytelling education inspiration typography webdesign minimalism colors animation
    CC_Tory Blue fashion grid education combination photo minimalism typography interaction ux ui animation colors
    Colors Combinations interactive photos education animation interaction grid minimalism webdesign ux ui typography combination colors
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Denis Z.

    Denis Z.

    Kharkov, Ukraine

    3CX. Voip licence store web design ui design user interface design interface ux shop e-commerce
    TimeClockWizard. Onboarding onboarding interface ui saas cx ux web app
    TimeclockWizard. World-class productivity tool time tracker mobile mobile app design admin panel dashboard ui design interface ux ui user interface design saas
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Yana Abramova

    Yana Abramova

    Ukraine, Kharkiv

    Meds acid toxic weird girl drawing design character graphic illustration
    Scared girl design character graphic illustration
    Is everybody going crazy? horror toxic skull design character graphic illustration
    • Illustration
  • Alexandra Khobotova

    Alexandra Khobotova

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Case study text chart fraud flat art scheme abstract figma vector document magazine editorial design typography graphic design illustration gradient design case study branding
    Data visualization | Dark mode logo art informational technologies asia fraud data points graphic design layout dark mode data analysis branding business data analytics data data visualisation ui vector design infographic
    Data visualization | Light mode data analysis big data informational technologies orange beige ui vector design data visualisation data infographic branding illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

