Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Kharkiv

  • Konstantin Yakovlev

    Konstantin Yakovlev

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    OTF® Glusp – Posters animation free font posters motion graphics graphic design 3d typography animation minimal design
    Pentawave - posters posters wave soundwave sound electronic music minimal customtype font letters digital animation typography colourful branding design
    The Night Watch - Free Font art minimal digital animation typography letter branding design freebie logo download font free
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yurii

    Yurii

    Ukraine, Kharkov

    Card order mobile app design blockchain crypto exchange mobile wallet crypto trading crypto app crypto currency illustration user experience services ui ux
    Crypto music NFT design mobile app mobile app nftart crypto tokens etherum nft crypto user experience clean design services ui ux
    Card Top Up dashboard app mobile design mobile app design tether bitcoin wallet crypto trading crypto exchange crypto currency crypto wallet stablecoin usdt ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Roman Salo

    Roman Salo

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    СС_Saffron fashion grid combinations storytelling education inspiration typography webdesign minimalism colors animation
    CC_Tory Blue fashion grid education combination photo minimalism typography interaction ux ui animation colors
    Colors Combinations interactive photos education animation interaction grid minimalism webdesign ux ui typography combination colors
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Viacheslav Olianishyn

    Viacheslav Olianishyn

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Be Like Nature graphic design minimal lifestyle wellness health mental flower
    Creative practices: from idea to final layout using Figma helvetica website site ui web typography swiss minimal awwwards courses design education course
    Megafolk animation ui animation interaction website typography megapolis swiss black urban city design minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Vlad Musienko

    Vlad Musienko

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Logistics | Corporate Websites branding design business corporate flat layout ux ui web webdesign
    Attributetime / Mobile screens business shop ecommerce mobile layout ux ui webdesign web
    Map Moon | Landing page landingpage landig ui ux webdesign web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nick Zaitsev

    Nick Zaitsev

    Ukraine, Kharkiv

    Luxury Events Mobile App feed messages chat hotels flight ticket dark gold travel tickets booking events luxury blue typography screen ux ui design app
    Luxury Events Mobile App black gold blue invite typography dark luxury travel booking events tickets screen ux ui design
    Luxury Events Mobile App tickets events gold dark hotels travel booking luxury branding screen ux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Yana Abramova

    Yana Abramova

    Ukraine, Kharkiv

    Meds acid toxic weird girl drawing design character graphic illustration
    Scared girl design character graphic illustration
    Is everybody going crazy? horror toxic skull design character graphic illustration
    • Illustration
  • Anna Udovenko

    Anna Udovenko

    Kharkov, Ukraine

    V.S.Q Catalogue Page design flat minimal ux ui website web
    HS Skin care brand flat minimal website web ux ui design
    DW Product page concept luxury flat minimal website web ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kirill Merezhko

    Kirill Merezhko

    Kharkiv, UA

    Travel app visual concept branding ui illustration concept clean mobile interface design ux app
    Product page for Store icon card product concept clean ios mobile interface design app ui
    Mechanic Booking App Concept search bar iphonex mechanic car clean concept ios mobile interface design ux app ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Max Hodlevskyi

    Max Hodlevskyi

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Мавка / Mavka green forest typoghraphy type calligraphy lettering cyrillic wordmark logotype vector adobe illustrator
    Couple man and woman digital painting digital illustration digital art drawing abstract blue red couple illustration love pair couple vector illustration
    Aquarium face graphic design abstract smile girl illustration girl character portrait aquarium fish vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ivan Ivanov

    Ivan Ivanov

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Time Management Courses // Landing Page landing minimalism landing page illustration product design website web design flat minimal web clean design ux ui
    Sound Systems // Mobile App Concept concept headphones sound smart music equalizer vector app product design flat minimal clean design mobile app mobile ux ui
    Onboarding // Mobile App Concept ios webdesign product design colors minimalism app ui ux flat clean illustrations 3d onboarding design web mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

