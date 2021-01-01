Hire freelance creative directors in Florida Us

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 150 freelance creative directors in Florida Us available for hire

  • Ryan Foose

    Ryan Foose

    Tampa, FL

    Trevor Lawrence Clemson Fanatics fanatics college tigers design sports illustration ncaa football clemson
    Roy Williams Retirement Fanatics illustration apparel fanatics tarheel coach basketball north carolina unc roy williams
    Atlanta Hotshots (Hat Club) hat club hockey flames atl atlanta illustration design branding logo sports
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Logan Liffick

    Logan Liffick

    Tampa, FL

    Charter Branding brand clean iconography icon graphic design illustration flat gradient minimal logo product branding
    splt.js onepage webdesign clean minimal documentation neumorphic library npm javascript ui web design web
    Icon Collection branding ui web iconography vector design clean flat minimal illustration icon icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vincent Pettofrezzo

    Vincent Pettofrezzo

    Tampa, FL

    Stouffer's Community Heroes branding partnership stouffers heroes community icon prospect badge milb design baseball logo sports
    Luis Patiño Illustration procreate illustration mlb rays tampa bay tampa baseball sports
    MiLB Player of the Week week player stars icon prospect branding badge milb design baseball logo sports
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Carmen Clemente

    Carmen Clemente

    Tampa, FL

    Guinness Float irish drink cocktail digital illustration vector photoshop illustrator illustration
    Irish Mint Mojito irish cocktail drink digital illustration vector photoshop illustrator illustration
    BHM Illustration #9: George & Doretha Edgecomb florida portrait digital illustration illustration photoshop bhm black history month
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • RadCollab

    RadCollab

    Florida, USA

    GPT-3 Captions & Hashtags Generator uiux uidesign bubbly animation 2d animated hashtag instagram daily ui design app ui minimal bubble mobile interaction design interaction interface animation
    GPT-3 Captions & Hashtags Generator smart hashtag caption generator uidesign uiux dailyui color 2020 trend trendy trend pattern mobile app mobile ui gradients gradient mobile design ui app
    Education app for kids 📚⁠⠀ lessons school app geometry mobile app design mobile design mobile ui mobile progressbar timetable school kids education colors dailyui daily ui color design ui minimal app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Joyce Rice

    Joyce Rice

    Ocala, FL

    One mile 🎉 cartoon exercise fitness running editorial illustration
    Quarantine and craters skincare meteor werewolf witch black and white cartoon digital art comics comic
    Pandemic of the century digital art cartoon comics digital spanish flu pandemic procreate the nib comics journalism comicsart comic
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Patrick Tuoti

    Patrick Tuoti

    Tampa, Florida

    Pig Cleaver mascot identity shirt tee branding character pig barbecue graphic apparel design illustration
    Builder Melt identity shirt tee typography branding type graphic design apparel illustration
    Builder Grill grilling grill barbecue identity shirt tee branding skull type graphic design apparel illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Alex

    Alex

    Florida, USA

    Tonka Construction During Halloween vector imagination exploration halloween motion graphics social media design socialmedia design branding
    'Clicking' Imagination With Design imagination travel exploration social media design socialmedia design branding
    Throwbacks Heading To The Future retro social media design socialmedia design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Andrea

    Andrea

    Florida, US

    Blender Icons 3d keyboard screen blender design minimalism pink graphic design graphic laptop design icon blender
    Headphone's Store bose beats headphones menu website mobile development mobile ecommerce store adobe xd app design figma
    Vacations Plan travel app travel people menu graphic design branding illustration web mobile hotel booking trip adobe xd app website design figma
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rich Lim

    Rich Lim

    Palm Harbor, FL

    M for 36 Days of Type typeyeah typetopia typespire typegang typebytrade truegrit theletteringcontinues handmade grit goodtype distressed blackletter 36daysoftype
    C for 36 Days of Type typeyeah typetopia typespire typegang typebytrade truegrit theletteringcontinues handmade grit goodtype distressed blackletter 36daysoftype
    4 for 36 Days of Type typeyeah typetopia typespire typegang typebytrade truegrit theletteringcontinues handmade grit goodtype four distressed blackletter 36daysoftype
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Thomas Palumbo

    Thomas Palumbo

    Tampa, FL

    Moon Child App moon phases moon mobile app design ux app ios ui
    Zazn Quote Screen mobile ux app ios ui quote design meditation zazn
    Greeni Moodboard branding brand identity moodboard green plant brand design brand ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.