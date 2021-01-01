Hire freelance creative directors in Detroit, MI

Viewing 11 out of 176 freelance creative directors in Detroit, MI available for hire

  • Ben Fryc

    Ben Fryc

    Detroit, MI

    Portrait of an Internet Dad 3d modeling 3dart cartoony pixar cap ballcap hat head character illustration octane c4d 3d
    Polywork Wallpapers octane c4d hand space attachment download iphone wallpaper freebie branding logo illustration 3d
    Levi Jones 3d scene simulation clothing marvelous marvelousdesigner rigging character octane c4d branding illustration design 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Karl Nilsson

    Karl Nilsson

    Detroit, MI

    Common Grace - Final 💊 editorial health prayer christian medicine gradient illustration publishers crossway
    Common Grace gradient medicine editorial illustration hand universe space grace christian
    Grow Your Gradient Business instagram branding business gradients social media
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chad B Stilson

    Chad B Stilson

    Detroit, Michigan

    Cleveland Guardians Logo Rebrand vector branding brand rebrand logo sports baseball mlb clevelandguardians guardians cleveland
    LogoLounge 12 marvel wolf empire stormtrooper chewbacca chewy obi wan kenobi obiwan starwars stanlee logolounge branding typography illustration sports vector design brand identity logo
    Ms Abby's Swim Logo seahorse swim branding typography concept type vector design brand identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Joshua Louis

    Joshua Louis

    Detroit, Michigan

    Loyal To The Soil character screenprint planet illustration earth day earthday earth
    Blake athlete person character procreate illustration nba basketball pistons detroit pistons detroit blake griffin
    Another self portrait head character illustration procreate person avatar
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Erika Mackley

    Erika Mackley

    Detroit, MI

    Black Bird Coffee Roasters Logo coffee shop black coffee brand identity for fun typography logo typography type branding brand
    2021 PRIDE hand drawn letters love flag lesbian bisexual queer summer heart texture pride 2021 lgbt lgbtq pride illustration rainbow
    Thursday Thoughts hand drawn letters empower series design words palette type colorful illustration lettering woman feminism
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Christopher LaRose

    Christopher LaRose

    Auburn Hills, Michigan

    Spiritfarer Dark thunder lotus video game design concept web design
    Spiritfarer concept web design video game
    Planted Workshop web design shopify ux design ecommerce website
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jon Wilcox

    Jon Wilcox

    Dearborn, MI

    Galaxy Girl blue pink purple space riso print risograph riso two color pen and ink illustration drawing
    Hungry Baby high chair infant baby cartoon digital drawing illustration
    Hiking nature escalator lazy outdoors hiking cartoon digital drawing illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jacob Rosenburg

    Jacob Rosenburg

    DETROIT

    Growlers drink monster growler beer teeth illustraion black t-shirt tshirt
    See Something Film Something
    Send Positive Vibes Poster navy yellow red space stars peace positivevibes positive smiley screenprint rainbow for sale poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Kurt Gorecki

    Kurt Gorecki

    Detroit

    The Other Side Of Seven florida sports retouch kiss the ring seven champa bay mvp vince lombardi patriots tampa bay athlete football sports design nfl bucaneers tom brady
    Stay Pawsitive Logo hand drawn design logomark dog illustration logo branding illustration pet care paw print paw dog logo dog
    Ram Canada 1500 Sport leaf branding logo red ram maple leaf truck vehicle canada sport
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Vorrel Prendergast jr

    Vorrel Prendergast jr

    Detroit, MI

    Personal Photography Website Exploration website photography typography ux ui webdesign
    Folio 2020 webflow branding ui website portfolio webdesign
    Coalesse furniture design website webdesign
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Madison Summers

    Madison Summers

    Detroit

    Look Out – Stanley Turrentine spy record cover jazz vintage procreate retro illustration
    Night Train – Oscar Peterson Trio train music records jazz vintage procreate retro illustration
    Pasta Champion winner food pasta pin badge vintage procreate retro illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

