Hire freelance creative directors in Barcelona

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 492 freelance creative directors in Barcelona available for hire

  • Stan

    Stan

    Barcelona, Spain

    Wallet - Onboarding icons payments bounce wallet balance cards after effect animation onboarding schedule crypto dtail studio illustration ae app interaction design ux ui onboarding illustration
    MAD - Wallet & Awards app design app transactions invoices award wallet taxi app interface interaction ux ui
    MAD - App Dashboard flow campaign schedule app calendar interface mobile apps car advertisement design taxi app mobile app ai ux ui data interaction dashboard event application design app dtail studio
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Sergi Delgado

    Sergi Delgado

    Barcelona

    EYE psd mockup free vector spain black andd white barcelona surrealism psychedelic art psychedelic lettering typography logo graphic design opart modular illustration op art optical art sergi delgado
    PIXEL typography logo typography design minimal barceona simple typography art free font graphic design opart optical art custom type modular illustration lettering typography sergi delgado
    Pixel font barcelona geometry minimal simple glitch art glitch opticall art pixell calligraphy 36daysoftype op art optical art custom type modular illustration lettering typography sergi delgado
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Isaac Murgadella

    Isaac Murgadella

    Barcelona

    Another girl coffee girl illustration
    Monsters for a DnD party gargoyle skeleton roleplaying role dungeons monsters
    AlterMedusa girl illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Frank Sandres

    Frank Sandres

    Barcelona, Spain

    Postage Stamp design branding illustrator graphic design vector digital art procreate
    Franz Kafka Editorial photoshop procreate art procreate digital art typography illustrator branding illustration graphic design editorial illustration editorial design editorial art
    Poster illustrations (Editorial Serie) editorial book cover film noir mad men editorial layout typography design branding illustration vectors graphic design poster design vector art digital art artwork screenprint poster art poster editorial illustration editorial art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Marie Codina

    Marie Codina

    Barcelona

    Common Agricultural Policy — Vote ! vector character hand geometric minimalist texture 2d farm cheese garden green vegetables colorful flat illustration europe agriculture voting vote
    Common Agricultural Policy in France texture geometric garden green plants teamwork team colorful character vegetables agriculture france ui minimal vector illustration
    Common Agricultural Policy — Viticulture 🍇🌿 teamwork geometric colorful carrying grape field glass vineyards natural character minimal winery agriculture flat 2d texture vector wine vineyard illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jordi Manuel

    Jordi Manuel

    Barcelona

    Subscription to Architech Magazine register page register signupform signup grey web motion video animation payment process flow website architechture buildings adobe xd adobexd black white
    Smart TV movie menu bold poster typography design ui designs design menu design menu artwork shows show tv show tv shows movies smart smarttv tv black app
    Arco, one page template for Sketch and Figma figma website design website design architects painters illustrators portfolio studio agency traveller photographer white black onepage sketch template
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Lorena G

    Lorena G

    Barcelona

    “How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy” buildingblocks colorful woodendolls childrensbook kidsbook 3dcharacter 3d illustration 3dillustration illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
    “How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy” 3d character 3d illustration colorful wooden toys building blocks illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
    36DOT 🏁 woodentoys colorful buildingblocks 3dcharacter 3dillustration illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
    • Illustration
  • Linus Ekenstam

    Linus Ekenstam

    Barcelona, Spain

    3D look using Figma cgi 3d art apple minimal figma 3d design color ui
    Apple iPad 2019 - Marketing Tiles figma template sketch template marketing ui tiles apple event ipados ipad apple
    Get Bamboo - Onboarding input phone money app onboarding ui money onboarding fintech crypto ux app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Núria Madrid

    Núria Madrid

    Barcelona

    Friendly Surveillance cctv cyberpunk scifi dystopian surveillance design cgi cinema4d illustration c4d
    Pyramid sticker dystopian scifi pyramid render design cgi cinema4d illustration c4d
    Workplaces after Covid19 90s workplace hbr editorial c4d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Leandro Mangado

    Leandro Mangado

    Barcelona

    The Continuity of Parks by Julio Cortazar cortazar windows design literature books book cover illustration
    The tree - Slawomir Mrozek books route cars houses tree book cover illustration
    A Small, Good Thing by Raymond Carver usa books telephone cover book illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chus

    Chus

    Barcelona

    Kraftwerk -> Craft Work t-shirt tshirt design kraftwerk music joke design branding illustration
    Sleep?Not - Another Rock t-shirt for designers concept t-shirt slipknot joke punk font typography music graphic design
    Where is my mind? brutalist branding webdesign music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

