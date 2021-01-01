Hire freelance brand & graphic designers in Krasnodar

Viewing 11 out of 99 freelance brand & graphic designers in Krasnodar available for hire

  • Dolzhenko Yaroslav

    Dolzhenko Yaroslav

    Krasnodar, Russia

    Share my Valor logo knife skull illustration design vector
    Lukomorye typography branding logo design vector
    Condor operation angry uzi illustration vector cartoon condor
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sergey Filkov

    Sergey Filkov

    Krasnodar, Russia

    E-commerce Mobile App checkout freelance mobile app e-commerce shop hug guidlines ios14 ipad air aipods max apple watch apple e-commerce ios interaction clean app design interface ux ui
    Language School Mobile App material courses study skype zoom video figma flat ios minimal interaction clean app design interface ux ui
    Fintech Mobile App cards payment transaction fintech app fintech hug interaction design figma ios minimal grid interaction clean app design interface ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Arseniy Ivanov

    Arseniy Ivanov

    Russia, Krasnodar

    DriveExpert protopie motion animtion desktop website figma design ux web minimal ui
    DriveExpert responsive flat desktop website figma minimal design web ux ui
    DriveExpert responsive uiux flat website figma design minimal web ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • PavelGnezdilov

    PavelGnezdilov

    Russia, Krasnodar

    Matt Glass Icon figma gradient mobile pack iconset colorful neon colors glow neon modern glass effect glass frosted glass frosted matt matted icon design freebie free icons
    Online Music Player design interface product application app music player light white flat online shadow round minimalism minimal ui player music
    Personal logo negativespace cap blue logo beard face logo mark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Dmitriy Ivanov

    Dmitriy Ivanov

    Krasnodar, Russia

    Healthcare components visual design design system components ux design ui
    Pets app app concept animals ux ui mobile illustration sign up dogs pet adoption minimal app
    Assary Pricing branding events colorful planning managment table pricing table webdesign design ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Misha Karagezyan

    Misha Karagezyan

    Krasnodar, Russia.

    Comixhub sketch branding design custom script logotype calligraphy logo lettering
    37 podcast logo logodesign logotype lettering logo
    Holy Dyes Lettering logotype calligraphy lettering logo lettering logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Nikolai Plahov

    Nikolai Plahov

    Krasnodar, Russia

    Gradient icons graphic gradients chart diagram icons icon gradient minimal figma web design
    Huawei — Rethink Website (Milestones) concept huawei milestones slider web design website design webdesign redesign minimal figma desktop ux ui website web design
    Huawei — Rethink Website (Catalog) phone shop e-commerce catalog redesign minimal figma desktop landing ui ux website web design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Мария

    Мария

    Krasnodar, Russia

    #2021 #dtiys challenge! first illustration 2021 web tropics character girl 2d art 2d pattern vector design illustration
    #dtiys challenge! This one is by @clemence_gouy #dtiys challe typography shape loop line layers flat art animation character application girl 2d art 2d web tropics vector design illustration
    girl girl character girl illustration sweets girl 2d web 2d art vector design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Olesya

    Olesya

    Krasnodar, Russia

    The girl looks at space through a telescope. flat
    Shopping in augmented reality, online shopping, online Store. graphic design fabric
    Hands logo mysticism
    • Illustration
  • Arkadiy

    Arkadiy

    Krasnodar

    Dante design illustrator imac wacom branding drawing рисунок иллюстрация vector вектор illustration
    Lis art print иллюстратор illustrator рисунок иллюстрация вектор vector design illustration
    Prodigy Cover иллюстрация рисунок branding illustrator draw art music cover
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ekaterina Komarova

    Ekaterina Komarova

    Russia, Krasnodar

    Architectural bureau website typography uidesign design factorie interior cafe restaurant urban planning apartments interior design construction uiux minimal webdesign ui architecture architectural bureau tilda
    Museum website designer uidesign minimalism museum website website concept tilda minimal design typography
    Content plan for the targetologist's blog website minimalism minimal website concept uiux content illustration ui landingpage website tilda design gardient 3d uidesign calendar targeting typography
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

