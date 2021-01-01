Hire designers in Napoli

Viewing 11 out of 31 designers in Napoli available for hire

  • Mario Biancolella - BadFox

    Mario Biancolella - BadFox

    Napoli, Naples

    Atomic Text: A Figma text-based atomic framework. text-style colors components uidesign ui ui design ux design ux uxdesign kit design system text atomic design atomic atomicdesign design framework figma design figmadesign
    Alliance2015: A Strategic network of NonGovernment Organizations non-profit no-profit non government atomic design sketchapp sketch homepage webdesign website typography foundation organization charity network ong nonprofit ui design ux design ui ux
    Time to Fight Boy! comics doodle fight boy graphic hand lettering lettering art draw illustration ipadpro procreate frame by frame animation 2d animation character design character
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Carolina Niglio

    Carolina Niglio

    Napoli, Italy

    Sanebrain - Stay grounded meditation app meditation feeling yoga app values mindfullness mindfulness mindset mindful mind yoga colorful design app card uidesign ui ux app ui uiux ui
    Homz shopping shopping app shop furniture design furniture store furniture app furniture interior design interior product page product bw card design ui ux app ui app uidesign uiux ui
    Skincare Routine night routine night morning routine morning skincare skin routines routine journal bw card design ui ux ui design uidesign app ui design app ui app uiux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Francesca Diana

    Francesca Diana

    Napoli

    Wing - managing and prevention android flutter 2021 doctor care patient covid telemedicine medicine health illustration ios gradient app ux ui design
    Restaurant menu app cart booking shadow flutter android eat kitchen menu web ios gradient app ux ui design
    Movies Show Time App around me popular table view cards ratings cast film show time purchase movie cinema minimal ios flat gradient app ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Simona Correale

    Simona Correale

    Naples Italy

    UI Game - Pirates pirates game figma procreate dribbble ui
    Candel Cove 🏴‍☠️ procreate design icon illustrator animation
    Sushi Master Jimmy Stickers ui illustration design illustrator dribbble sushi
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Federica

    Federica

    Napoli

    Kindle App Restyling Project restyling amazon kindle userinterface mobile design app ux ui
    Travel App Design Project - Long press app travel app userinterface photography mobile interaction long press ux ui
    Travel App Design Project - Feed feed travel app userinterface photography minimal mobile app design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • federicapsk

    federicapsk

    Napoles, Italy

    Quarantine illustration
    Financial UI kit | dark mode darkmode freeuikit uikit financial app bankingapp made with adobexd app ux ui
    free financial ui kit for adobe xd xd made with adobexd app banking bank app fincial freeuikit uikit ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Shazeda Habib

    Shazeda Habib

    Naples, Italy

    Sass landing page exploration popular design modern design landing page best ui design visual design website design ui ux design user interface design home page
    Web Service Exploration best ui design ui design homepage design colorful design psd design landing page illustration ui ux design visual design uiux design website design
    Business Consultency Landing page user interface branding modern design popular design uiux design visual design website design business agency consultancy agency busines landing page
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Antonio Tascino | Detasho

    Antonio Tascino | Detasho

    Naples - IT

    Bike shop shop ecommerce bike interface design interface designer interface ui brand ux design ux design creative
    Porsche 911 Targa 4S Tribute car interaction design web website design webdesign website interface ui ux design ux design creative
    Amalfi Discovery travel agency travelling travel interface designer interface design interfaces interfacedesign interface ui design ui ux uidesign uiux ui ux design ux design creative
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Michele Delle cave

    Michele Delle cave

    Caserta, Italia

    Logo Agency Sebastian Hornoi brandidentity logolove logodesign graphicdesgn vector typography branding logo design
    ART Adjust Road Tractor graphicdesigner icon illustrazione vector typography illustration branding logo design
    LEFT graphicdesigner design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Beatrice Tong

    Beatrice Tong

    Naples, Italy

    A Map For the World's Best Pizzas dribbbleweeklywarmup skeumorphism skeumorph poster pizza napoli maps italy italian food food illustration food and drink food digital illustration design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alessandro Di Cairano

    Alessandro Di Cairano

    Naples, Italy

    Ui Design - Flawless Pet google apple ios android application mobile app design mobile ui app mobile pet uidesign uiux ui design ui challenge
    G-iraffe letter for @inkovid brand letter vector typo typography quarantine design custom type illustration challenge
    A letter for @inkovid vector typo typography quarantine custom type challenge illustration design letter a
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

