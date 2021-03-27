Hire designers in Milwaukee, WI

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 62 designers in Milwaukee, WI available for hire

  • Timothy J. Reynolds

    Milwaukee, WI

    Barron's - Self-Driving Cars (Cover) c4d 3d render issue magazine cover future town block city electric cars av self-driving barrons
    Burger Boyz concert band stones nature outside trail restaurant food bbq tent ferris wheel ride carnival c4d render 3d cheeseburger cheese burger band burger
    Getting The Band Back Together c4d render 3d lights stage guitar rock fries carrot tomatoes tomato broccoli concert music band vegetables veggies red robin
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Kate Libby

    Milwaukee, WI

    Voltage spacecowgirl motogirl branding logo vector design illustration graphic
    Moto Girl motogirl graphic design teedesign branding vector logo design illustration graphic
    Vacationland maine lobster branding vector logo design illustration graphic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Josh VandenAvond

    Milwaukee, WI

    Ciszle Sauce Labels labels hot sauce milwaukee design branding
    Ciszle Sauce hot sauce milwaukee design icon branding illustration logo
    Pickleballer pickleball design mascot illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Steve Vorass

    Milwaukee, WI

    Electric Gray
    My son Miles textures digital art
    Get A Little Country music layout design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • MacKenzie Gimben

    Milwaukee, WI

    A Night Out - Illustration digital design character art character design character illustrator adobe digitalart digital illustration design procreate illustration
    New Angles illustrator adobe digitalart digital illustration design procreate illustration
    Lounging Queen character design character art illustrator adobe digitalart digital illustration design procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Damián Messori

    Milwaukee, WI.

    Cities vector design 2d illustration
    Bestias character 2d illustration
    sexy animation gif motion design character 2d illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jacob B Morgan

    Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

    Collateral Rebranding print design brochure collateral brand strategy logo rebranding branding
    Virtual Showcase - Our Solution to Cancelled Tradeshows campaign branding wordpress website design virtual tradeshow
    Sticker Time + Personal Rebranding branding vinyl diecut decal procreate design lettering stickers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alexa | Studio Heist

    Milwaukee, WI

    Flower Pop Art 🌷 pop art floral flower tulip book cover books vintage flowers procreateart procreate illustration design
    Creative Spark procreate app create spark creativity matchbook matches procreate hand lettering illustration design typography type lettering
    Flying Vote hand lettering vintage flying wings hand procreate vote illustration design lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jesse Maule

    Slinger Wisconsin

    Slinger WI 150 Years logo wisconsin slinger 150 badge
    Coffeetrader Mockup branding coffee
    Pattern branding logo cabin lake camp pattern
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Joe Kotlan

    Milwaukee, WI

    Apple Watch face in SwiftUI code face fitness swiftui swift apple watch apple
    Insights Page layout fund college subscribe articles blog insights
    Insights Page Layout fund college articles blog
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Grant Mortenson

    Milwaukee, WI

    MKE Bucks bucks milwaukee buck deer logo design icon design logo illustration graphic design vector
    Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Finals illustration icon vector logo graphic design
    The Weekend Lounge branding logo design icon design logo graphic design vector typography illustration script couch weekend the weeknd
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

