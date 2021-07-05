Hire designers in Durham, NC

  • Grace Ho

    Grace Ho

    Durham, North Carolina

    The Grind grain procreate culture life work office character cartoon night dark blue color art illustration design
    🌦 Morning Rain city cloud sun icon rain weather visual animation design motion motion graphics 3d
    Apple Card Icon Made with Spline motion graphics graphic design pay apple gradient animation icon 3d logo design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Shaun Moynihan

    Shaun Moynihan

    Raleigh, NC

    Illustration transparency simple wireframes mask undertree source images photo texture print editorial vector illustration design branding identity logo
    Verivest Logo undertree design marketing photo transparency texture collage colors editorial typography vector illustration logo branding identity
    Arcade Shirts purple collateral shirts logo design illustration typography vector branding identity layout
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ryan Cuthriell

    Ryan Cuthriell

    Durham, NC

    Rise Up. Show Up. Unite. 2020 riseupshowupunite political design political lettering typography poster design type
    project: [proceed] // The Pour House Music Hall shirt music graphic design shirt mockup small business shirt design lettering graphic shirt design type
    Z latepost 36daysoftype letter lettering typography type illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Silas 🍄

    Silas 🍄

    Durham, North Carolina

    YouTube UX Audit & Redesign video concept research audit ux youtube
    Focus & – My Personal ADHD Handbook website presentation guidebook mental health illustration typography handbook add adhd
    NoKennel - Pet Daycare App booking monitor nanny cat dog pet daycare app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Thirsty Interactive / Jay Moore

    Thirsty Interactive / Jay Moore

    Raleigh, NC

    FANTOM logo design brandmark brand illustration vectorart logodesign branding ghost phantom vector logo
    Jammin Skully 🤘 skull art headphones rock vector skull
    the Far Out skully skull art skull
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Janel (they/she)

    Janel (they/she)

    Raleigh, NC

    Revival Style Tile styletile style tile acab animations animation animated interactive website social justice branding style guide vibrant dark music record label styleguide
    Trump & Impeachment Landing Page resist political nonprofit logo landing page interactive design impeachment homepage figma dark ui branding
    CIS Home 2x nonprofit beautiful home page home page landing page color palette palette university data higher education brand identity visual identity web app data tools reactapp user experience ux ui userinterface digitalagency uxdesign uidesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Murat Yilmaz

    Murat Yilmaz

    Raleigh, NC

    Custom Icon Set ui design system icon design icon set icon
    Add Widget Modal ux ui form design system
    Form Elements design system form elements ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kristina Fick

    Kristina Fick

    Raleigh . NC

    Zen Ink Icons new age mandala stars metaphysical crystals intuitive psychic moon reiki energywork healing piercings tattoo ink zen
    Zen Ink Field Guide Ad mountains asheville gifts crystal metaphysical vegan triangle moon reiki energywork piercings tattoo mandala print ad guide field ink zen
    Lenovo Software AirClass Illustration Series story groups distractions icons iconography vector line illustration device laptop class air software lenovo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jose Mireles

    Jose Mireles

    Raleigh, North Carolina

    Moving Time 3d isometric blender3d blender
    Happy Holidays isometric holidays tree animation illustration 3d blender3d blender
    Gameboy Render product isometric 3d render blender3d blender
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Curtis Edwards

    Curtis Edwards

    Raleigh, North Carolina

    46 usa 46 biden president challenge 52weeks logo
    REBEL branding bike logo rebel
    Barefoot Flooring Company branding logo flooring company flooring barefoot
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Caroline Smith

    Caroline Smith

    Durham, NC

    Design Wizard Badge team building fun vector illustration vector nib pen hat wizard hat wizard design art
    Warp Tool Illustrations flowers surface pattern design surface design graphic floral adobe illustrator illustrator illustration
    Design Lab Brand Refresh flowers event branding community logo meetup design community event community branding logo design illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

