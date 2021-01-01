Hire designers in Calgary, AB

  • Cam Hoff

    Cam Hoff

    Calgary, AB

    Our Lady Guadalupe mexican illustration stained glass tacos mary catholicism
    Nelson Next: Climate Plan ecological global warming landscape illustration climate crisis climate change climate
    Nelson Next: Climate Plan climate crisis global warming ecological climate change climate plan climate document
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Benny Lin

    Benny Lin

    Calgary

    Banking Dashboard Design banking finance baas charts signature credit card apple watch dashboard components app ux uiux ui web design web product design
    Versett - Mini Camp 2020 t-shirt illustration illustrator design t-shirt design computer retro macintosh forest camp illustration
    Coast Appliances - E-commerce Store measurements responsive product page appliances waves isometric icons web ui ecommerce ux product design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Mas

    David Mas

    Calgary, Alberta

    Citizen gentleman pet bulldog mascotlogo mascot animal dog vector texas logotype brand icon branding logo illustration
    👸 regular blue green shape queen
    Isolated cats patterns illustration thick line orange yellow patterns animals cat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Joshua Clarke

    Joshua Clarke

    Calgary, Alberta

    Midnight in the Garden Illustration handdrawn flowers craft mead packaging label design branding design branding illustration
    Smooth | Packaging Design brand identity moisturizer face cream smooth cosmetics packaging mockup packaging design packaging branding design branding
    Brand Identity for Yarmouth Wesleyan (Nova Scotia, Canada) maritime coastal east coast nautical anchor lighthouse brand identity design badge design logo design typography badge design logo branding design branding illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • 🧬Vida Moayedi

    🧬Vida Moayedi

    Calgary, Canada

    Wealthy Fintech / Banking Mobile App banking web application userinterface ux uiux illustration design mobile app mobileapp financial fintech figma logo
    Find Your Passion design userinterface mobile app illustration passion inspiration figma
    Onevest fintech / banking mobile app money investments userinterface uiux uxui ux banking fintech finance app mobile inspiration uidesign design mobileapp figma
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Luiz Lizardo

    Luiz Lizardo

    Calgary, AB

    Sales Summary responsive design web app clean design backoffice dashboard sales summary sales dealership car clean ui ios minimal mobile app clean mobile app design ui ux sketch
    Car Dealership Management App sales mobile ui crm design inventory management deals inventory crm dealership car clean ui ios minimal mobile app clean mobile app design ux ui sketch
    Mobile Dashboard bank app mountains light mode financial fintech charts dashboard ui dashboad dark ui dark mode ios minimal mobile app clean mobile app design ux ui sketch
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Janross Denise Fe Cacayuran

    Janross Denise Fe Cacayuran

    Calgary, AB

    [SAVIOUR CLOTHING] Mascot 👹 mascot logo mascot anime portrait design illustration branding experiment simple logo graphic design minimalist
    [SAVIOUR CLOTHING] Lettermark 👹 anime art anime portrait lines design illustration branding experiment simple logo graphic design minimalist
    [SAVIOUR CLOTHING] Shirt Mockup 👹 vector illustration art anime design illustration branding simple logo graphic design minimalist
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Shope Johnson

    Shope Johnson

    Calgary, Canada

    SwapKoin Login brand design animation 2d background mobile ui crypto exchange
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Lucas Chute

    Lucas Chute

    Calgary, AB

    I for an I User Experience Design ux ui type motion design branding app typography animation flat vector design
    I for an I User Paths typography app branding ui vector design
    I for an I Logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chris Nguyen

    Chris Nguyen

    calgary, ab

    A Certain Style simple illustration girl character minimal disney flat branding fashion design fashion hiphop girl illustration brand identity illustrator vector illustration design
    Spring Vibes in Food food illustration umbrella pinecone minimal website brand identity vector branding fruit illustration smoothie oranges fruit design illustration
    Model Status disney branding ux ui website fashion illustration fashion brand identity vector illustrator minimal illustration design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dalaney LaGrange

    Dalaney LaGrange

    Canmore

    Party icons free magic fireworks beer pizza icon set icon design vector party icons illustration
    The Yeti horns procreate draw blue winter hologram colorful roar sticker stickermule monster yeti illustration
    Loungin’ married cuddle movie chill love family illustration couple cosmic space
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

