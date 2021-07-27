Hire creative directors in San Jose, CA

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,081 creative directors in San Jose, CA available for hire

  • Slava Kornilov

    San Francisco

    Presence TV 3d cinema 4d video animation apple tv ui white fitness sport ios tv apple
    Camera publication social product store app editing editor video nba basketball sport iphone ios interface
    Video Reply look animation motion c4d cinema 4d fashion ui fonts text iphone ios interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Baygulov

    San Francisco, CA

    Maurice editorial photography animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    Revølve Case Studies logo branding casestudy webpage webdesign website web
    Mjøsa splashpage animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alejandro Vizio

    San Francisco, Califorina

    Banyan - Design System! component react icons icon guide typography color scheme grid ui design style guides color style guide design system design ux ui flat
    API Teaser carbon navigation recoleta black terminal api typography vector design landing ux ui flat
    Pachama's Impact page! icons vector typography design landing branding illustration ux ui flat
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jon Howell

    San Francisco, CA

    Snacks Newsletter Refresh email feather green news financial fintech update typography refresh newsletter robinhood snacks
    Pack Out ⛺🚐 print branding texture textured rugged rough tshirt van life van camp camping rustic layout shirt badge type typography
    The Brand Experience Masterclass freelance studio freelance design studio typography identity vibrant colorful rainbow animation gradient learn training course masterclass branding product design product brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Matt Chalwell

    San Francisco

    Mini scenes isometric 401k vector guideline design illustration
    Retaining employees with benefits business man icons benefits illustration
    Investment fees 401k investing financial finance vector portfolio money woman illustration fees
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sal

    San Francisco, CA

    Bowcaster Mega Icon Pack v2.0 freebie website design ui kit ui8 layer icon set icons icon pack iconography iconjar download icon design design icon design system dashboad creative market clean app design app
    Bowcaster Mega Icon Pack ui design wireframe ux design ui8 iconjar iconography icon design icon set icon system icon crm crm portal dashboard app dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard creative market clean app design app
    Animation and Motion Icons ui kit wireframe kit website design ui8 ui ux layer iconjar icon design download icon pack icon design iconography icon set icons design system dashboad creative market clean app design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • George Vasyagin

    San Francisco, CA

    Fashion social media app exploration ux users ui story stories social media ios instagram gallery feed facebook app android
    The Blockchain Quantum - landing page concept desktop ui futuristic future 2077 cyberpunk bright blockchain crypto landing page landing
    Photo Sharing App welcome screen actions user profile avatar action welcome ui simple pastel log in flower elegant colors colorful
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andreas Ubbe Dall

    San Francisco

    Highlight reactions animation interaction reactions emoji web highlight reader app
    UbbeDall.com 2021 flat minimalistic product design web ios personal portfolio website
    Nurx rebrand survey messenger mobile rebrand pill health questionnaire nurx handwritten healthcare ui app ios
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Arunas Kacinskas

    Worlwide

    Love is Rocknroll procreate design 2d portrait flat character people illustrator illustration
    New Illustration Folio Website website design website 2d portrait flat people portfolio folio website portrait illustrations portrait illustrator illustrator illustration
    Innterpol rocknroll rockstar illustrated portrait portrait art portrait painting procreate portrait people illustrator illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alex Sheyn

    San Francisco

    Dread Velvet horror movie horror lettering typography blood cake knife hand procreate painted poster illustration alex sheyn
    Wow, look at all that space mars jupiter moon earth boy planets space alex sheyn render design c4d animation gif 3d cinema 4d
    Star Boy astronaut kids illustration cartoon space astronomy planets earthday earth day render design c4d 3d cinema 4d alex sheyn
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Myro Fanta

    San Francisco, CA

    Figma crypto icons for free uniswap aave stellar cardano dogecoin chainlink polkadot dai tether xrp bitcoin defi wallet defi icons exchange defi crypto icons figma ui kit crypto icons free figma icons figma crypto icons
    Minimalistic crypto chart cardano tether mobile crypto portfolio mobile portfolio chart mobile price chart mobile defi chart mobile crypto chart crypto defi chart defi wallet crypto wallet crypto portfolio binance coin binance smartchain bsc defi minimal crypto minimalistic crypto clean design price chart
    Crypto portfolio tracker defi price view defi wallet defi crypto wallet ethereum price chart view price chart view crypto chart crypto view clean design mobile app ios app ethereu price erc20 bitcoin price chart price portfolio crypto portfolio crypto price portfolio crypto tracking price tracking
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

