Hire designers in San Jose, CA

Viewing 11 out of 1,080 designers in San Jose, CA available for hire

  • Arunas Kacinskas

    Arunas Kacinskas

    Worlwide

    Innterpol rocknroll rockstar illustrated portrait portrait art portrait painting procreate portrait people illustrator illustration
    Killing with kindness idles rock star brushes procreate people illustrator illustration portrait rocknroll
    Serj Tankian flat colorful portrait illustrated procreate portrait illustrated portrat system of a down rockstar singer procreate portrait character people illustrator illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Slava Kornilov

    Slava Kornilov

    San Francisco

    Presence TV 3d cinema 4d video animation apple tv ui white fitness sport ios tv apple
    Camera publication social product store app editing editor video nba basketball sport iphone ios interface
    Video Reply look animation motion c4d cinema 4d fashion ui fonts text iphone ios interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jordon Cheung

    Jordon Cheung

    San Francisco

    🍎 big apple apple new york
    ✨✨✨ glasses character procreate
    🎷 procreate saxophone music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tony DeAngelo

    Tony DeAngelo

    San Jose, Ca

    Moncler sale collection online shop fashion design art direction typography women fashion modern web design visual design
    Manila Nav navigation menu journalism travel editorial minimal modern serif font pink typography web design navigation
    Manila editorial design travel journalism shapes web design graphic design clean minimal modern typography design philippines
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Baygulov

    Andrew Baygulov

    San Francisco, CA

    Maurice editorial photography animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    Revølve Case Studies logo branding casestudy webpage webdesign website web
    Mjøsa splashpage animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Gabe Becker

    Gabe Becker

    San Francisco, CA

    Ecommerce Carousel Concept product page web tshirt clothing fashion website branding landing page cart card carousel ecommerce sketch
    The Crew Ecommerce Site typogaphy website minimal shop web landing page product design cart ecommerce clothing fashion webdesign ui ux sketch
    Eco Eyeglasses mobile signup product design checkout style iphone minimal ios ecommerce cart ui ux yellow fashion eyeglasses sketch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jess Aguilera

    Jess Aguilera

    Santa Clara, CA

    Theater of Grace logo grace theater theater of grace ministry crown theatre branding logotipo illustration logo symbol mark design
    Car dealership concept auto dealership car branding icon logotipo illustration logo symbol mark design
    The Landlord eyepiece gentlemen monocle branding icon logotipo illustration logo symbol mark design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Robin Noguier

    Robin Noguier

    San Francisco

    Portfolio Mobile 📱 colorful mobile ui gallery slider responsive mobile portfolio
    Case To Case hero motion typography portfolio animation transition
    About 🧔🏻 logos drag headshot animation hover designer portfolio about
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nick Herasimenka

    Nick Herasimenka

    San Francisco

    eCommerce Analytics pt 3 smooth design animated gif grid typogaphy analytics charts ux dashboad ecommerce graph ui clean minimal
    eCommerce analytics pt 4 design gif editorial ecommerce grid ux typography clean minimal ui
    Norcal board shop concept grid landing ux editorial logo ecommerce typography clean ui minimal
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jon Howell

    Jon Howell

    San Francisco, CA

    Snacks Newsletter Refresh email feather green news financial fintech update typography refresh newsletter robinhood snacks
    Pack Out ⛺🚐 print branding texture textured rugged rough tshirt van life van camp camping rustic layout shirt badge type typography
    The Brand Experience Masterclass freelance studio freelance design studio typography identity vibrant colorful rainbow animation gradient learn training course masterclass branding product design product brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Alejandro Vizio

    Alejandro Vizio

    San Francisco, Califorina

    Banyan - Design System! component react icons icon guide typography color scheme grid ui design style guides color style guide design system design ux ui flat
    API Teaser carbon navigation recoleta black terminal api typography vector design landing ux ui flat
    Pachama's Impact page! icons vector typography design landing branding illustration ux ui flat
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

