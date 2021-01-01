Hire creative directors in San Diego, CA

  • Jarod Octon

    Jarod Octon

    San Diego, California

    Community Camp Illustration camping vector lines outer space star gazing spot illustration fire character design people illustrated community camp community drawing lineart campfire camp adobe illustrator vector illustrator illustration san diego
    Community Camp 🏕 Badge Design circuit board tech company national park parks big sur badge logo illustrator illustration san diego community camp community pnw pacific north west north face patagonia tent campers camping camp
    Blast Off Rocket Pin (3/3) 🚀 spaceship rocket badge design badge lapel pin pins icon design scifi art spaceage outerspace spacex nasa usa logo outer space design adobe illustrator icon illustration san diego
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Michael Regan

    Michael Regan

    San Diego, CA

    Plex Redesign - ProtoPie protopie tv app movies plex gradient tv experience design experience ux ui animation protopie5.0
    are we having fun yet? stupid trends web ux ui neomorphic neumorphic neomorphism motion hover
    CRT Filters / Last of Us Part 2 last of us part 2 game art video game art ps4 last of us blur glitch art warp glitch crt poster art poster design poster design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Brad Simonds

    Brad Simonds

    San Diego

    Skull & Swords wutang protectyaneck protectayhead bradforddesignco bradforddesign branding logo illustration spygraphic spyoptic spy snowhelmet snow skate skullbones skullgraphic skullswords skull
    Tattoo Skull bradforddesign skate logo harleydavidson harley motographic motoskull moto skullhelmet skullcrossbones illustration skull bolts skullbolts tattooskull tattoo
    Skull & Cross Bones illustration logomania bradforddesignco bradforddesign bradford logo branding marauder pirateflag skullcrossbones skullnbones skull
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jorge Tirado

    Jorge Tirado

    San Diego, CA

    Tyrant Tee procreate illustraion apparel tshirt tees zombies resident evil
    X-Team Desk Mat illustration developers remote gaming mousepad
    Super Terrestrial clothing design illustrator drawing illustration teedesign bicyle ebike
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Michael Khamo Design

    Michael Khamo Design

    San Diego, CA

    Art Postcards adobeillustrator texture art postcard churchcampaign churchseries sermonseries fun typelockup colorful lockup logo illustration design church marketing graphicdesign church design photoshop adobe photoshop typography
    Raise Your Voice - Sermon Series composite summerseries summer churchseries sermonseries design church marketing graphicdesign concept design church design typography photoshop adobe photoshop
    Happy Independence Day - Logo Badges vintage grungy texture red white and blue independence day fourth of july graphicdesign design illustration logo typography photoshop adobe photoshop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • William G dos Santos

    William G dos Santos

    Carlsbad, CA

    ReadyFive Mobile Page Illustration app mobile app design mobile ui gradient 3d icons phone illustration mobile
    Ready Five Enterprise illustration phone design ui landingpage landing web ui
    Planning Center Mobile Icons icon design iconography icon set mobile icons
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dustin LaMont

    Dustin LaMont

    San Diego, CA

    Vanguard Dashboard Redesign investment dashboard investment market performance finance financial dashboard user interface product ui interface design vanguard dashboard vanguard dashboard clean retirement holdings assets value balance
    Vanguard Dashboard - Your Current Balance Widget balance value assets holdings retirement clean dashboard vanguard vanguard dashboard design interface ui product user interface financial dashboard finance performance market investment investment dashboard
    Vanguard Dashboard - Your Personal Performance Widget widget clean activity dashboard vanguard vanguard dashboard design graph interface ui product user interface financial dashboard finance sparklines sparkline performance market investments investment dashboard
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Robert Felizardo

    Robert Felizardo

    San Diego, CA

    Inventory App green mobile app web interface qr code ux ui figma
    Payment App pay request dark money payment mobile app interface figma ui
    Swap Up website web interactive monospace serif health food mobile interface adobe xd ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Michael Kuhn

    Michael Kuhn

    San Diego, CA

    Donut Homie donut shop homie donut vector logo design logo branding
    Tender Cloth Co Logo logo design mark cloth texture dye shibori indigo vector branding logo
    Joining Clade Design job agency design product new job clade design product design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Emilio Serrano

    Emilio Serrano

    San Diego, California

    OMEYOCAN – HUITZILOPOCHTLI typography typedesign illustraion graphicdesgn design craftbeer branding and identity branding brand design
    OMEYOCAN – TEZCATLIPOCA typography typedesign illustraion graphicdesgn design craftbeer branding and identity branding brand design
    OMEYOCAN – XIPE TOTEC typography typedesign illustraion graphicdesgn design craftbeer branding and identity branding brand design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • April

    April

    San Diego, CA

    people speaking into a mic person people microphone illustration
    flexibility - kiwi design studio yoga lime lemon stability flexibility illustration design
    teamwork - kiwi design studio grapes watermelon teamwork illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

