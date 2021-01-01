Hire brand & graphic designers in San Diego, CA

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 212 brand & graphic designers in San Diego, CA available for hire

  • Jarod Octon

    Jarod Octon

    San Diego, California

    Community Camp Illustration camping vector lines outer space star gazing spot illustration fire character design people illustrated community camp community drawing lineart campfire camp adobe illustrator vector illustrator illustration san diego
    Community Camp 🏕 Badge Design circuit board tech company national park parks big sur badge logo illustrator illustration san diego community camp community pnw pacific north west north face patagonia tent campers camping camp
    Blast Off Rocket Pin (3/3) 🚀 spaceship rocket badge design badge lapel pin pins icon design scifi art spaceage outerspace spacex nasa usa logo outer space design adobe illustrator icon illustration san diego
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Emilio Serrano

    Emilio Serrano

    San Diego, California

    OMEYOCAN – HUITZILOPOCHTLI typography typedesign illustraion graphicdesgn design craftbeer branding and identity branding brand design
    OMEYOCAN – TEZCATLIPOCA typography typedesign illustraion graphicdesgn design craftbeer branding and identity branding brand design
    OMEYOCAN – XIPE TOTEC typography typedesign illustraion graphicdesgn design craftbeer branding and identity branding brand design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Michael Kuhn

    Michael Kuhn

    San Diego, CA

    Donut Homie donut shop homie donut vector logo design logo branding
    Tender Cloth Co Logo logo design mark cloth texture dye shibori indigo vector branding logo
    Joining Clade Design job agency design product new job clade design product design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Omar Garcia

    Omar Garcia

    San Diego

    Phoenix Spades bird spade phoenix logomark illustration mark branding graphic design design graphic-design vector logo
    HB Monogram monogram logo mark typography type mark branding graphic design graphic-design logo
    The Chicken Club Signage typography character logo mark mark branding graphic design design graphic-design vector logo the chicken club
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • WilliamRust

    WilliamRust

    San Diego

    Surf Photography Store pipeline hawaii photography surf
    VA logo animation animation logo branding politics voting vote
    Voting App Branding Concepts arrow star politics business stationary branding app vote
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bradley Conners

    Bradley Conners

    San Diego, California

    Spruce Supply Company: Logo Animation animated logo logo 2d animation after effects motion graphics vector animation logo animation
    Violent Gentlemen Clothing Company: Hockey Animation 2d animation vector animation bradleyconners violentgentlemen nowherelandsupply skulls motion design hockey clothing brand logo animation
    OC Wild Seafood: Logo Animation 2d animation fish seafood cowgirl after effects vector animation motion graphics logo animated logo logo animation
    • Animation
  • Ramraj Designer ✪

    Ramraj Designer ✪

    San Diego, CA, USA

    Iconic S letter logo design shield golden ux ui trending trandy logo design icon artwork icon logo designer latest flat branding vector graphics illustration brand identity logotype brand
    Iconic MT monogram logo design monogram mt branding flat illustration design art icon vector brand logotype graphics logo brand identity
    Iconic Leaf Shape BP Logo Design grow natural eco simple bold ux ui art trendy latest flat icon branding vector logo graphics logotype brand identity brand
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sylvia Prats

    Sylvia Prats

    San Diego, CA

    Rejuve App wellness app health app app ux app ui visual design design interactive design ux ui uiux app design digital design graphic design
    Rejuve App ui ux app ux app ui health app app app design interactive design visual design digital design
    HealthPass Logo healthcare app health app medical logo branding identity identity branding logo design visual design graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Salt & Ember Design Co.

    Salt & Ember Design Co.

    San Diego, CA

    Wakefall typography vector brand identity branding design icons marketing small business logo minimal illustraion icon branding
    Los Cabos Pools logo minimal icons line design marketing line art small business vector icon branding rebrand
    Tomboy Branding logotype branding design branding and identity typography marketing design small business handlettering typogaphy minimal logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Dave Morrison

    Dave Morrison

    San Diego

    Lion Badge icon badgedesign vector design branding illustration logo graphicdesign
    Northern cardinal t-shirtdesign design vector illustration graphics graphicdesign
    hooded oriole design t-shirtdesign vector illustration graphics graphicdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ben Kolde

    Ben Kolde

    San Diego

    Strollin’ Santa illustrator procreate santa christmas vector illustration
    Shipments Page Redesign skincare order history ecommerce tracking shipping orders dashboad system curology startup ux ui product design
    Customize your Box ecommerce receipt picker radio button grid ux mobile ui product design curology skincare custom customizer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.