Hire creative directors in Salt Lake City, UT

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 134 creative directors in Salt Lake City, UT available for hire

  • Chris Owens

    Salt Lake City

    Spotify Design Illustrations spotify design people character design illustration music spotify
    Commit Animation app habit icon mark design brand logo branding
    Commit Onboarding icon app branding ux ui illustration excercise books commit habits
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • connary

    SLC, UT

    Criteria CF - geometric circular sans font branding ui logo lettering geometric bold connary fagen typeface typography font
    Ellograph CF - soft monospace sans font programming code fonts monospace terminal monospaced ui design lettering geometric bold connary fagen typeface typography font
    Cartograph CF version 2 monospaced font coding text body copy monospace coding font monospaced code lettering geometric bold connary fagen typeface typography font
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jeffrey Smith

    Ogden, UT

    Secret Side Project Explorations photo sheet card ai vr ar button icon branding dashboard typography animation color interface mobile ios app design ux ui
    Creating the Best Route button edit drag and drop image route location map form micro interaction microinteraction typography animation color interface mobile ios app ux ui design
    Say Hello to Proxy 2.0 time date user avatar pin location route map map ui list portfolio typography color interface mobile ios app ux ui design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jerron Ames

    SLC Utah

    VR Posters runners national parks scenery medal logo poster marathon
    ClarkLane Historic District horse emblem trees vintage street logo historic
    NC Local Beer shirt graphic logo bottle cap north carolina bottle beer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rod Burkholz

    Salt Lake

    Branding :: Lookin’ Good Hair Salon line art lineart lines line hairdresser hair salon hairstyle haircut emblem branding hair logo icon design
    Branding :: Lookin’ Good Hair Salon round ribs line art line hairdresser hair salon hairstyle haircut emblem branding icon logo design hair
    Branding :: Lookin’ Good Hair Salon line hairdresser hair salon hairstyle haircut salon hair icon logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Erik DeWaal

    Salt Lake City

    Perd post parks and rec news anchor hand lettered design branding typography hand lettering illustration type lettering
    Red Ant Social Distance typography hand lettered branding illustration hand lettering type social distance hat lettering skateboard
    American Soccer League badges soccer badge badges football soccer design vector hand lettered logo branding hand lettering typography illustration type lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Arturo Sanchez

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Loved. illustration design custom type wordmark custom type typography lettering handtype
    Let curiosity lead the way. letteringart procreate handlettering illustration design custom type wordmark custom type typography lettering handtype
    Para mi abuelo. drawing hand type illustration custom type wordmark custom type typography lettering handtype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Schummer

    Salt Lake City, UT

    BlenderBottle® ui design octanerender octane arnoldrender after effects motiondesign 3d design motion graphics cinema 4d animation motion uiux motion design
    Varo® Opening branding octane render octane cinema4d design motion graphics motion cinema 4d animation motion design 3d
    Varo® x Believe® branding octane arnoldrender motiondesign 3d ui motion graphics cinema 4d animation motion design motion art direction
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Matthew Harvey

    Saratoga Springs, Utah

    RIVER VIEW RANCH - OFFICIAL LOGO landscape wedding utah ogden events ranch
    TEE BOX - OFFICIAL LOGO branding design logo 2021 branding golf ball
    GRAYBURNE - OFFICIAL LOGO sports branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Odom Sok

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Salt Lake City, UT mountains utah ut salt lake city logo design 2d flat illustration
    Lending Dashboard uidesign ui dashboard ui kit dashboard ui dashboard design flat ui colors user dashboard navbar ux dashboard layout modern dashboard flat dashboard web dashboard business financing business financing app lending app
    Ew David character cartoon cute vector 2d flat illustration dan levy david rose
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kylinn Rich

    Salt Lake City

    Les Belles Ecommerce Concept logo illustration design modern ecommerce branding minimal typography webdesign typeface web design
    31 Days of Warm Ups Challenge - Day 1 logo illustration design modern branding minimal typography webdesign typeface web design
    Izzie Karren Photography Portfolio Site logo illustration design modern branding minimal typography webdesign typeface web design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

