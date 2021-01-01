Hire creative directors in Saint Petersburg

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 504 creative directors in Saint Petersburg available for hire

  • Anton Borzenkov

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Revenue report lines timeline chart graph beautiful revenue report analytics web
    Specify hours step animation steps business settings week onboarding ui form design scheduler days time selector timer desktop design web hours opening
    Universal Banners Freebie mockup figma percent welcome timer bonus status vip deposit product design download freebie offer banner gradient web dark
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Febber.

    Russia, Saint-Petersburg

    Atari VCS 800 Rebirth web black dark gray red deep volumetric neon minimal clean ui ux product design atari game retro cyberpunk branding animation
    Loop Animation "To infinity... & beyond" adaptive portfolio figma freebie animation productdesign web ux ui clean
    "Bacterium" — The Social Project difference figma freebie grid bacteria animate web branding productdesign social animation ux ui clean minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alexey Dubnyak

    Russia, Saint Petersburg

    Cursor Tracking Idea dark red beauty medicine medical dribbble clean colourfull after affects web ux ui animation website design
    ALDB Portfolio Design Concept dark portfolio minimal typography clean website web ux ui design
    Personal Portfolio Concept Animation portfolio typography type colourfull after affects website web animation ux ui design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • MishaX

    Russia, St. Petersburg

    Spotty the Giraffe for Telegram telegram animals aniamal giraffe cartoon illustration vector stickers stickerpack character mishax
    Astro Nate illustration animation vector mishax cartoon character telegram stickerpack stickers space alien cosmonaut spaceman astronaut
    Nom | work in progress burger wip character stickers mishax telegram sticker eat nom ladybug
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Juri Danilov

    Saint-Petersburg | Russia

    A concept ot new logotype of Kia Motors. redisign logotype car brands kia logo vehicle logo car kia motors
    Car Seller Corporation Font Logo Concept branding vehicle logotype vehicle logo branding logotype car seller branding used car car logo used cars cars
    Altrady company economical logo economic financical business logotype business logo finance logo trade trading
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Olga

    Russia, Saint-Petersburg

    Lunifera female design skincare logo skincare brand cosmetics product design package design packaging design packaging logotype brand identity brand design branding vector design logo
    Buddha Goods nature box design logo inspiration natural blend illustration package design packaging design package organic natural buddha brand identity mark brand design branding vector design logo
    Wind Whisperers Thoroughbred Racing stationery design stationery pattern racing operations horse thoroughbred racing thoroughbred illustration brand identity mark brand design branding vector design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Aleksey Bondarev

    Russia, Saint Petersburg

    30La.ws Book typography illustration cover book
    iOS Contacts app new ios call screen ios app ios15
    iOS Control Center ios wwdc20 сontrol panel сontrol panel new ios ios14 ios 14
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Biff Tenon

    Russia, Saint-Petersburg

    Chestny znak illustration mobile flat app ux ui clean design
    Smart home app white interface 3d animation mobile flat app design clean ui ux
    Icons system interface line icon flat app ui ux clean design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Krugliakova Maria

    Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation

    City character 2d art 2d digital city illustration city procreate monochrome blackandwhite flat flat illustration art illustration
    Gardener art concept character design flat illustration flat flat character character digital illustration
    Woman with a cat cat woman illustration concept character design flat illustration flat character digital art illustration flat character
    • Illustration
  • Sasha Fedorow

    Saint-Petersburg

    Marketguard Interaction product design data crypto trading web animation interaction design details design ux ui interface
    Marketguard Details crypto trading data web product design mobile design mobile ui interaction design details design ux ui interface
    Mosaic Guideline Video animation kit mobile ui mobile design interaction design details design ux ui interface
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Artemy Streltsov

    Saint Petersburg

    Fmedia simple webdesign clean landing page
    Storm pixel head pixelart 16bit x-mens marvel storm
    Groot pixel head head pixelart 16bit marvel groot pixel
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

