Hire creative directors in Portland, OR

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 228 creative directors in Portland, OR available for hire

  • Matt Pamer

    Portland, OR

    Workflow design illustration pattern type collage texture geometry layout
    Inspiration Poster geometry design illustration type collage layout
    Digital Security geometry design illustration collage texture layout
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jordan Wilson

    Portland, OR

    BLOCKFORT | Condensed Font vintage font logo design logotype logo fonts dungeons dragons dungeon vintage retro texture snake skull fantasy dnd castle typography type lettering font design font
    Los Angeles, California west coast vintage vintage illustration clouds bird palm tree wave sunset design ocean beach los angeles california illustration
    Billings, Montana vintage bull skull horns lockup typography design flowers skull bull mountain montana illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • theywalkamongus™

    Portland, Oregon

    Family Val-hues pop culture mask pop art collage art collage geometric shapes halftone
    Rebel, Rebel minimalism modern square collage halftone
    Friends Don't Lie pop culture collage pop art retro packaging typography netflix 11 stranger things waffle halftone
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jack Moran

    Portland

    Fade the Noise podcast logotype brandidentity branddesign branding logodesign identity sports logo
    Bill abstract collage trailblazers blazers oregon portland sports nba basketball
    NEP negativespace logotype branding brand identity logodesign logo pnw oregon portland
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Bunin Dmitriy

    Internet

    How to Make Better Headings copy headline text logo graphic design illustration blog branding design symbols freebie design system typography headings interface figma sketch ux ui
    Super Basic Icons — Weather Set ⛅ freebie symbols illustration storm rain sun cloud branding logo graphic design icons weather components design system interface figma sketch ux ui
    Super Basic Icons — Navigation Set 🪜 super illustration design symbols vector outline basic branding logo graphic design design system interface dots menu navigation sketch figma icons ux ui
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Alex Burch

    Portland, OR

    Magical Moth Week Day 4 -- Death's Head Stout skull deaths head moths icon ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    Magical Moth Week Day 3 -- Dreamland Cherry Cider trippy hands moths beer label ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    Magical Moth Week Day 2 -- Lunatic Lager moths beer label icon ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jonathan Simcoe

    Portland, OR

    Things Icon for macOS Big Sur figma design macos big sur big sur big sur icon macos icon design icon
    Avo Design Exploration grain noise logo branding figma product design marketing systems brand design brand illustration artwork
    Firefox Icon for macOS Big Sur macos mac iconography icons icon brand firefox
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Josh Holloran

    Portland, OR

    iOS Components palette card tiles slider time picker rating tip alert button control component library design system components
    Spacy Empty States grayscale ufo satellite telescope area 51 galaxy stars iphone ios 404 empty illustration
    Hourly Workspace Booking ios iphone workspace booking filters tiles cards coworking
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andrew Ciobanasiu

    Portland

    iPhone Boy nintendo apple theme gameboy icon set ios icon
    hueu landing page tailwindcss swiftui macos ios product design app landing page
    hueu macOS design iteration (light + dark) hueu color swiftui macos ui app product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jake Givens

    Portland, OR

    Daniel – Series Illustration Set nebuchadnezzar handwriting throne furnace branding illustration lion brush church jesus ministry sermon series babel babylon stone gold daniel bible christian faith
    You Were Made For These Times faith christian bible daniel gold stone babylon sermonseries ministry jesus church brush lionmane lionhead lion illo illustration customtype branding seriesbranding
    'XO' Young Adults Sermon Series youngadults ministry jesus gospel friends dating relationship heart hearts illustration church branding churchbranding church sermonseries sermon
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Heather Maehr

    Portland, OR

    Abstract Shape Study design pattern shapes layout digital illustration illustration blob shapes blobs abstract shapes abstract shape study adobe fresco fresco app
    Menu Product Page — Shopify Theme Design product details page web design user interface user experience template design theme design shopify theme shopify theme design shopify identity design layout typography logo website design ecommerce ux ui product page pdp
    Navigation — Shopify Theme Design coffee cafe website web design template design theme design shopify shopify theme design typography layout identity logo ux ui website design ecommerce mega menu
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

