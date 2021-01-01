Hire creative directors in Ikeja

  • Toni Adegbenro

    Toni Adegbenro

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Grubr UI Kit Showcase branding logo illustration interaction minimal sketchapp app ux ui design
    Workout Activity Monitor Interaction Design animation 3d motion graphics illustration blender branding interaction minimal sketchapp app ux ui design
    Simple 3D elements V2 design ui minimal interaction figma sketchapp app ux blender branding motion graphics graphic design animation 3d
    • Animation
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Chukwuma.U

    Chukwuma.U

    Lagos, Nigeria.

    Personal Portfolio V.1.0.0 branding userinterface ux personal website dark mode dark theme dark ui minimal ui clean landingpage webdesign design portfolio website portfolio website web
    TrailerBox Dribbble Shot web website design hero section illustration ui design user experience userinterface design webflow trailerbox interface design website web design product design hero ux ui landing page
    Crinta Hotel Website Design user interface design webdesign web website design web design user interface nigeria interface design user experience landing page design uiux ui website product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Emmanuel Edokpa

    Emmanuel Edokpa

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Podcast Dashboard design (dark) logo branding downloader playlist graphic design minimalism design uiux website web design creative product design uiux design ui design podcast music dark darkmode dashboard ui
    AR Furniture Shop App 🪑 uiux design picture minimalism design photography ar augumented reality chair sofa bench product design ux design mobile app furniture furniture app uiux ui design ui creative app design
    Podcast dashboard design (light) 🎧 figma interface design interface ux design piqo design uiux design product design website dashboard headphones listening podcast app podcast ui design app design uiux creative ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Toyosill

    Toyosill

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Apexpay Logo brand identitiy uidesign design logo app icon app icon app monogram logo a logo green logo graphic design ui vector logo illustration branding
    Responsive Sidebar nft responsive design visual design dashboard ux side bar sidebar crypto app design uidesign uxdesignmastery web app app ui
    Cryptocurrency Trading Platform crypto website futures trading margin trading futures margin crypto trading crypto cryptocurrency app design uidesign uxdesignmastery ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Augustus

    Augustus

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Sharply paper card folder keyshot maya sharpener pencil web document legal office 3d illustration clean vector
    Inner Peace 🙏🏻 edge sitting on a ledge shadow negative space monotone light moon meditation yoga web doodle illustration clean vector
    Sharply end (Model) mood vibe trend 2021 kids school digital art model web illustration clean vector
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Teju Whales

    Teju Whales

    Lagos, Nigeria

    ALBUM COVER ART FOR TOYE ARU photoshop art design characterdesign digitalpainting cintiq digitalart illustration
    FAST man wacom digitalillustration characterdesign designartist art cintiq digitalpainting digitalart illustration
    FAST BOY characterdesign designartist illustration cintiq digitalpainting art digitalart
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Karo Designs

    Karo Designs

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Rise (RiseVest) dashboad stats plans save fund chart invest finance banking iphone uidesign mobile app ux design ux ui uiuxdesign figma design uiux
    IOS Image Upload apple snap library camera crop upload iphone ios mobile app ux design ux uiuxdesign figma ui design uiux
    Netflix youtube series episodes shows tv film movie hbo max hbo hulu netflix mobile app ux uiuxdesign figma ui design uiux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Leslie Williams

    Leslie Williams

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Website UI Design for Carviva homepage figmadesign figmaafrica figma vehicles market app logo ui design identity
    Arke Delivery Services typography delivery service delivery branding design tech viz vector illustrator visual ai brand identity logo
    Studio Enhance: Identity Design typography illustration branding fire design tech black vector illustrator viz ai visual brand identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Gideon Oladimeji

    Gideon Oladimeji

    Lagos, Nigeria

    E-commerce
    Job Board job board job design landing page
    Blog Layout 2
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nonso Okolo

    Nonso Okolo

    Lagos, Nigeria

    The Tavern Branding pillar roman greek icon mark vector strategy palette color logo design identity brand branding the tavern tavern
    The Tavern Logo Design hotel bar effect gif reveal animation gradient black blue navy gold colorful ribbon wings hospitality identity brand tavern design logo
    Fast Logo 3D Render icon realistic logo fast art render
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Commissioner of Design™

    Commissioner of Design™

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Sneaky Santa vector signup login figma illustraion animation prototype anonymous sharing gift game snow red app christmas santa
    Couch (WIP) navigation nav bar home signup login minimal logo figma illustration mobile white theme black and red black and white white minimal therapist medical therapy health mental health awareness mental health
    Duniapay Loans loan app figma dashboard home success calculator app fintech payments loans mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

