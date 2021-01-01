Hire creative directors in Dubai

  • Gustavo Paris

    Gustavo Paris

    Miami - Dubai

    Splash page made different product design ar giroscope splash motion design innovation
    Feel the weather outside? product design motion motion design weather app
    Press and Hold to Navigate navigation menu ar mobile motion app 3d innovation shop navigation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Vlad Gorbunov

    Vlad Gorbunov

    Dubai

    Table Reservation App reservation interface clean 3d motion design app animation ui
    Futuristic Compass futuristic 3d ui liquid watch face concept motion animation compass watch
    Chairs Store App - Dark UI motion concept app furniture interface store dark ui animation 3d chairs
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Feras Sobh

    Feras Sobh

    Dubai, UAE

    Bunny colors shapes self portrait blender 3d stripes bunny
    Music blender 3d personal keyboard piano neon light neon music portrait
    Character face temple church context shapes devil angel portrait 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Roman Vorokhib

    Roman Vorokhib

    Dubai

    Fetchr Rebranding | Brandbook
    Fetchr | Scheduled Orders
    Fetchr | Mobile Delivery Payments
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Zakmotion

    Zakmotion

    dubai

    taking selfies character design illustration illustrator vector motion character animation animatedgif animated aftereffects motiongraphics 2danimation animation loop gif
    fishing during corona animated sticker gif animation sticker illustrator vector motion design motion character animation animatedgif animated aftereffects motiongraphics 2danimation animation loop gif
    nighte trashes gif animation explainer animation character animator dribbble character design explainer explainer video motion vector animation 2d character animation animatedgif animated aftereffects motiongraphics 2danimation animation loop gif
    • Animation
  • Nihad Nadam

    Nihad Nadam

    Dubai

    Arabic Handwriting Practice Worksheets modern arabic calligraphy arabic typography nihad nadam الخط العربي handwriting arabic calligraphy calligraphy typography
    Improve Your Arabic Handwriting Workbook modern arabic calligraphy arabic typography nihad nadam calligraphy الخط العربي arabic calligraphy arabic typography
    99 names of Allah names of allah ramadan typography nihad nadam modern arabic calligraphy arabic typography arabic calligraphy 99 names of allah islamic art الخط العربي
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Ahmad Nasr

    Ahmad Nasr

    Dubai

    Spotii Branding brand naming logo identity brand design branding brand identity
    Proof Logo grid logo grids illustrations minimal monogram identity typography branding logo
    Talabat logo minimal illustration mark emblem identity monogram typography branding icon logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Adil Badshah

    Adil Badshah

    Dubai, UAE

    COVID19 design mobile app concept uiux uae layout ui ux virus coronavirus corona covid-19 covid19
    Checkout Screen concept layout ui ux address save address set time time picker datepicker date time google maps location my cart cart checkout
    Google Ads Search Certification google ad banner seo congratulations congratulation award certification search ads google
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️

    Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️

    Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    Cryptocurrency Mobile UI bitcoin uiuxdesigner graphic design ui mobileappdesign cryptomobileapp mobileui cryptocurrency crypto productdesign branding uiux uiuxdesign typography illustration design
    Jazz Concert Landing page product uiuxdesigner concert liveinconcert music jazzmusic jazz ui branding uiux uiuxdesign typography illustration design
    Payment Transfer Landing Page uiuxdesigner newdesign trending paymentsend herosection banner landingpage payment paymenttransfer ui uiux uiuxdesign typography illustration design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Salman Shah

    Salman Shah

    Dubai

    Fast Food 🍔🍕🍩- Order Flow checkout cards clean mcdonalds food delivery app food app iphone minimal mobile ios app animation design ux ui
    Fast Food 🍔🍕🍩 burger king subway kfc starbuck coffee ios drinks food delivery concept clean cards mcdonalds food app ui food
    Dark Mode 🌑 principle iphone11pro animation microinteraction black light mode dark mode appearance
    • Animation
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Juan Llerena

    Juan Llerena

    Dubai

    Credit Card Floating Presentation banking app floating 3d credit card card banking bank design
    3D Credit Card Floating bank app banking creditcard card 3d
    3D Card Bank Idea credit bank card card creditcard banking app bank ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

